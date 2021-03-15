Lady Gaga shares Grammy win with Ariana Grande for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande win Grammy for Rain On Me. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It’s a Grammys win for super star duo Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

The singers scored Grammy gold for their collaboration on the hit song Rain On Me at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Rain On Me was given the title of Song of the Year in 2020 by the MTV Video Music Awards and was a smashing success for the artists, hitting the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While Lady Gaga is currently in Italy filming her new movie House of Gucci with Adam Driver, Jerermy Irons, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino, Grande celebrated the win by posting an adorably enthusiastic message to Gaga on Instagram.

“MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga !!!!!!??……… eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery. grateful to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend, and to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene,” Grande shared on her social media page.

The pair became friends several years ago, due in large part to Grande’s persistence.

Lady Gaga had to overcome shame

In an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Gaga explained that she had to overcome personal shame before opening up to the friendship.

“That woman has been through some really tough, really hard, life-testing stuff. When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. She was like, ‘You’re gonna be OK. Call me. Here’s my number.’ She was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me.”

She elaborated, saying, “I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually, she called me on my s—. She was like, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was like, ‘I am hiding. I’m totally hiding.’ And then this friendship blossomed.”

Lady Gaga has had 27 Grammy nominations and 11 wins over the span of her career. Grande boasts multiple award nominations as well but had to wait until 2019 to win her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

What the stars are up to now

Grande recently fueled rumors of a collaboration with Demi Lovato in a post to social media this year but there’s still no official word on the truth behind the hearsay.

Lady Gaga took some heat this past week from Patrizia Reggiani, whom the Shallow singer is portraying in House of Gucci, for not meeting with the famed socialite murderess prior to filming.

House of Gucci will be released November 2021.