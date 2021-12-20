BRIT Awards 2022: The nominees, performers, and when the ceremony will take place

This year’s BRIT Award nominees include Adele. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Over the weekend, the BRIT Awards announced who will be nominated at next year’s ceremony.

Before revealing who was up for what, it was announced that they had ditched the gendered categories that would usually separate male and female talent from one another.

There was worry that this change would result in fewer female artists being nominated in the categories. However, according to the BBC, the new system actually delivered the most female nominees in more than a decade, with Adele, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa up for numerous awards.

Ahead of the nominations launch, Holly Humberstone was revealed to be this year’s Rising Star, beating rapper Bree Runway and fellow singer Lola Young as her competition. Previous winners of the award include Adele, Jessie J, and Griff.

The full list of nominees

Album of the year

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted – Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa – Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Best international artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Abba

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs

Best international song

ATB / Topic / A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack – Calling My Phone

Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4U

Polo G – Rapstar

Tiesto – The Business

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Best dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best rock/alternative

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Who will perform on the big night?

After being titled this year’s Rising Star, Holly Humberstone will perform at the ceremony and showcase her talent to millions of viewers.

As of this writing, no one else has been announced to perform.

When will the BRITs take place?

The 2022 BRIT Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 8, at The O2 Arena in London.

The ceremony will air live on ITV and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.