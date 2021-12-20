BRIT Awards 2022: The nominees, performers, and when the ceremony will take place

Over the weekend, the BRIT Awards announced who will be nominated at next year’s ceremony.
Before revealing who was up for what, it was announced that they had ditched the gendered categories that would usually separate male and female talent from one another.
There was worry that this change would result in fewer female artists being nominated in the categories. However, according to the BBC, the new system actually delivered the most female nominees in more than a decade, with Adele, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa up for numerous awards.
Ahead of the nominations launch, Holly Humberstone was revealed to be this year’s Rising Star, beating rapper Bree Runway and fellow singer Lola Young as her competition. Previous winners of the award include Adele, Jessie J, and Griff.
The full list of nominees
Album of the year
- Adele – 30
- Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
- Ed Sheeran – =
- Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
Best group
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
- Wolf Alice
Song of the Year
- A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
- Adele – Easy On Me
- Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
- Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember
- Central Cee – Obsessed With You
- Dave ft Stormzy – Clash
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves
- Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta – Bed
- KSI – Holiday
- Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted – Wellerman
- Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa – Friday
- Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body
- Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
Best international artist
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best international group
- Abba
- BTS
- Maneskin
- Silk Sonic
- War On Drugs
Best international song
- ATB / Topic / A7S – Your Love (9PM)
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
- Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More
- Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
- Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem
- Jonasu – Black Magic
- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
- Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil TJ & 6lack – Calling My Phone
- Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
- Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4U
- Polo G – Rapstar
- Tiesto – The Business
- The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
Best dance
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Best rock/alternative
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
- Sam Fender
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
Best pop/R&B
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
Who will perform on the big night?
After being titled this year’s Rising Star, Holly Humberstone will perform at the ceremony and showcase her talent to millions of viewers.
As of this writing, no one else has been announced to perform.
When will the BRITs take place?
The 2022 BRIT Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 8, at The O2 Arena in London.
The ceremony will air live on ITV and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.