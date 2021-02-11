Wonder Woman 1984 home release dates confirmed, special features revealed

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the bigger Warner Bros. movies to get a day and date release on HBO Max and movie theatres. After which, WB decided to release their entire 2021 slate of movies in the same way.

WW84 was the sequel to the critical and commercial success of the 2017 first live-action iteration of the iconic comic book character. And now, the Wonder Woman 1984 home release has been announced.

The movie will become available in a variety of ways on home video, to rent or own. Initially, WW84 was released on Christmas Day on HBO Max in the USA and theatres worldwide.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

The movie was also available for 48-hour rental in certain countries outside the United States. And now, beginning on February 12, Wonder Woman 1984 will return to home video for the first time since its original release for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99, available on a few different sites.

Wonder Woman 1984 home releases announced

For others who want to own a digital copy of the movie right away, Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, Playstation, Vudu, and others beginning on March 16.

And for more classic collectors of physical media, the Blu-ray and 4K combo packs of the movie will be on sale from March 30.

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

There are also going to be a variety of special features available for the sequel. The Wonder Woman 1984 Blu-ray and 4K combo packs will feature the usual Gag Reels and Making Of featurettes, but a lot more as well.

Read More See Jared Leto’s return as the Joker for the Justice League Snyder Cut

The physical media of the Wonder Woman 1984 home release will include featurettes like Gal & Kirsten: Friends Forever, Small But Mighty, some Scene studies, Meet The Amazons, Black Gold Infomercial, and a WW84 Retro Remix.

Wonder Woman was the best part of the DCEU

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

The most successful aspect of the DC Extended Universe was the original Wonder Woman movie. It’s so far, one of the only aspects of the divisive DCEU that continues to move forward.

While the critical reception of Wonder Woman 1984 was pretty divisive, the movie performed well at the box office despite premiering on HBO Max on the same day as the theatrical release.

So much so that Warner Bros. followed suit for their entire 2021 line up of movies. Every Warner Bros. movie will be releasing in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available for rent on February 12, for digital purchase on March 16 and 4K, and Blu-ray on March 30.