Thor’s new god could bring another Thunderbolt into the MCU

Ares, the god of War. Pic credit: Marvel Comics

With the news that Russell Crowe is playing Zeus in Thor: Love & Thunder, there are lots of tantalizing rumors popping up.

Zeus is part of the Greek gods, beings that have yet to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Norse gods have been introduced, as aliens and not divine entities, the Greek gods have a chance to have a similar introduction.

There is already speculation that Zeus could play a role in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, based on their interactions with him in their recent comic book series.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

There is also speculation that Hercules could arrive. He is Zeus’s son, a demigod who is a former Avenger and current member of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comics.

However, there is another god that plays into a team that many fans speculate could be coming later in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Could Zeus lead Ares to the MCU?

DCEU fans know who Ares is.

He was the main villain in Wonder Woman, her brother and the son of Zeus. However, while Ares is a major villain in DC Comics, he is also in Marvel Comics.

These are Greek gods in mythology and the comic book companies just changed them into different fictional characters for their comic line.

Ares has been both a member of the Dark Avengers and the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics.

There are heavy rumors that Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine – introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – is building her own team, a mix of the Dark Avengers and Thunderbolts.

If Russell Crowe is The Zeus, there is a chance Ares could show up and be part of Val’s team.

Who are the Dark Avengers and Thunderbolts?

These are two distinctively different teams in Marvel Comics.

The Dark Avengers were formed after the Secret Invasion (which is coming soon to Disney+) when Norman Osborn saved the world and took over S.H.I.E.L.D.

He fired the Avengers and created his own Avengers team, with villains playing the roles of heroes. Bullseye was Hawkeye, Scorpion was Venom, Norman Osborn himself was Iron Patriot, and Ares was himself.

The Thunderbolts have been around for a long time and are similar.

This group was the former villains in the Masters of Evil who took on new names and roles and pretended to be heroes. They were led in secret by Baron Zemo.

The Thunderbolts eventually turned on Zemo and decided they wanted to remain heroes.

The idea here is that Val is creating a team similar to the Dark Avengers, one that operates behind-the-scenes for the government, but is more similar to the Thunderbolts.

U.S. Agent is the first member (that we know of). Rumor has it that Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine will show up in Black Widow and recruit the new Black Widow, Yelena Belova. There are also rumors that she might bring in Abomination, who hasn’t been seen since The Incredible Hulk.

Ares could be a great new member as well, the team’s version of Thor.

Right now, this is all speculation, but something big is coming and if Zeus could lead Ares to the MCU, it could cause all sorts of fun problems for the heroes of this world.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022. For the entire upcoming Marvel movie release dates, click here.