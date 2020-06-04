Tenet release date: Christopher Nolan movie release plan on schedule amid coronavirus pandemic

The Tenet release date is still on track, with director Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. remaining optimistic about the movie coming out as scheduled.

With many major movies being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nolan’s film could be the first major blockbuster to hit theaters since March.

Warner Bros., Nolan ‘optimistic and positive’ about movie release

The scheduled release date for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is July 17 and based on recent comments from Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi, that seems like it is still the plan going forward.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Zoradi told Deadline, “We’ve been in close contact with Warner Bros. and they remain optimistic and positive as well as Christopher Nolan about the July 17 opening.”

There has yet to be an announcement with regards to the re-opening of movie theaters in New York and Los Angeles. Still, Zoradi believes that even if theaters end up being only half capacity per safety guidelines, his theaters will be able to operate at a profit.

“Of course, it depends on the continued positive movement due to the decline of COVID-19 and government restrictions being reduced,” Zoradi mentioned as part of his comments.

As far as the July release date, Zoradi says a more concrete decision before the end of June.

“We can’t promise you nor Warner Bros that Tenet can open on July 17,” Zoradi added, “but we have to choose a date that you can plan to.”

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson

The new spy film was written and directed by Nolan with Oscar nominee John David Washington and the next Batman, Robert Pattinson, starring in the movie.

The movie has a simple plot. An agent is tasked with preventing World War III from happening.

In addition to Pattinson and Washington, other cast members include Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Kenneth Brannagh.

Based on previous Nolan films such as Inception and Interstellar, it should pack plenty of intrigue and entertainment. A brand new trailer for the movie arrived last week, to keep fans anticipating Nolan’s upcoming flick.

Nolan brought fans the popular Dark Knight trilogy from 2005 through 2012. One of his most recent films, Dunkirk, was up for the Best Picture award at the 90th Academy Awards.

Fans are hoping for yet another great entry in his catalog of films, and hopefully, by July, fans will be able to enjoy it as a blockbuster movie theater experience.