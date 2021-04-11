Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam has started filming

Dwayne Johnson concept art as Black Adam. Pic credit: Warner Bros

Dwayne Johnson took to Times Square last week to announce the release date of his DCEU movie Black Adam, and now he has revealed filming has started.

Johnson keeps his fans updated on everything he is involved with and that includes the new DCEU film where Johnson plays the DC villain Black Adam in a movie that traces his origin story.

Here is what you need to know about Black Adam.

Black Adam is filming

It seemed like filming on major movies was shut down for a very long time thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but major films are finally starting to film again.

This year alone, Marvel has both Captain Marvel 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that will start filming, and Marvel is also working on its Disney+ series.

As for the DCEU, there is Flash and Aquaman 2 that have starting filming this year, and now Black Adam’s filming is underway as well.

“History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off Day 1 of filming our Black Adam,” Johnson wrote in the Instagram post on Thursday night.

He also praised the crew that is making the movie and finished by saying, the team behind Black Adam is “incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world. This one is an honor.”

What is Black Adam about?

Black Adam is a villain from the Shazam! comic book line. He has the same powers as Shazam!, and he got his powers many years before, but ended up turning into a villain in DC Comics.

However, at times, Black Adam has also served as an antihero. He has an intense love for his home country of Kahndaq, and he is willing to kill to protect his country from invading forces.

He is also someone who tried to find redemption in the comics, and did so alongside the classic superhero team, the Justice Society of America.

That appears to be where the Black Adam movie will veer, as the Justice Society is involved in the story as well, with some big-name actors behind these heroes.

Dwayne Johnson will take on his first superhero role as Black Adam in the movie. Joining him is Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui in undisclosed roles.

Black Adam hits theaters on July 29, 2022.