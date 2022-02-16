Zendaya wows in red mini-dress with side cut-outs and brown, strappy flats for stunning campaign photo shoot

Zendaya rocked a revealing red dress and strappy flats for her new campaign with Maison Valentino. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia



Zendaya tapped into her dancing roots recently when she donned a stunning little red mini-dress and flats with leg straps for her latest photoshoot.

Zendaya stunned in a little red dress with revealing side cut-outs and flats with legs straps for her newest campaign photo shoot

The Euphoria and Dune actress, 25, shared brand new pics to her Instagram page recently in support of her photoshoot for her campaign with Maison Valentino.

Zendaya slayed in the tiny red dress that ended right at her thighs, her toned abs showing through some giant side cut-outs and her arms and shoulders on full display next to a stringy choker that held the ensemble up around her neck.

With her curly, long locks appearing to blow in a wind-machine-made breeze, the actress invoked the spirit of her dancing past as she showed off her lithe and lean figure while lifting her legs one at a time to show off her ballerina-esque moves.

Some brown flats adorned her feet while lengthy straps formed skin-hugging crisscrosses up her ankles and calves.

Zendaya captioned the series of glowing shots with a simple promotional plug for her campaign, writing, “New @maisonvalentino campaign 🎀 #ValentinoRendezVous.”

“Zendaya perfectly represents the values that I want Valentino to stand for”

The actress made the news last year when she first signed on to be part of Valentino’s Roman Palazzo campaign, with the company aiming to sign her on to be “a physical embodiment of the brand’s values.”

Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli said that he chose Zendaya to front the campaign because of “all that she represents.”

He added that he found it “fundamental to pass strong messages through the identity of a person” and that Zendaya “perfectly represents the values that I want Valentino to stand for, such as equality and inclusivity. I chose Zendaya as a person, for what she stands for, and not as a model.”

The talented entertainer, who just purchased a house with her boyfriend Tom Holland, currently stars in the mega-hit show Euphoria, alongside up-and-comer Sydney Sweeney.

Zendaya won an Emmy two years ago for her astonishing turn as a drug-addled teen navigating the world of high school and addiction.

With the star continuing to rapidly rise, fans will undoubtedly be eager to see what lies ahead for the multi-talented performer, not just in film and in front of the cameras but also behind the scenes as she and Tom continue on their romantic journey.