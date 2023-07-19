WWE’s Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera reveal gender of first child in unique moment

WWE’s Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, are ready to welcome a miniature version of WWE’s Goddess into the world!

On Tuesday, the WWE star and singer revealed the gender of their first child in a special moment caught on camera and filmed for TV.

They appeared in a televised segment for the fun reveal, which featured a group of friends and a countdown for Cabrera to smash a small toy guitar as Bliss stood nearby.

When he finally did, the guitar burst with pink smoke, symbolizing the couple officially having a girl.

The segment appeared on Entertainment Tonight, allowing the couple to share their exciting news with the world in a truly unique way.

“BABY GIRL! 🩷🩷🩷 thank you @entertainmenttonight !! Swipe to see us finding out at our first reveal! 🩷🩷🩷🩷 ,” Bliss wrote in her caption.

Bliss and Cabrera had two gender reveals

The reveal clip, which Bliss uploaded as part of an Instagram carousel post, was filmed specifically for a more publicized reveal on ET.

Another slide from Bliss’ post shows a clip of the initial reveal and looks of surprise on her and Cabrera’s faces as they shoot off cannons with pink smoke.

Several photos in the carousel post capture the moment with a cloud of pink smoke in the air and ecstatic looks on Bliss and Cabrera’s faces.

In May, Monsters and Critics reported about Bliss’ pregnancy reveal. She and Cabrera married in April 2022 with a rockstar wedding that included friends and family.

Bliss, 31, is a multi-time champion with WWE but has been away from the wrestling ring since losing a match to Bianca Belair at this past January’s Royal Rumble event. She’ll now have her pregnancy and parenting duties to occupy her until she possibly decides to return to WWE.

Bliss and Cabrera are excited about having their first child

Per ETOnline, the pregnancy wasn’t planned, but the couple is thrilled about becoming parents of their first child.

“What we figured out after was, like, there’s never the ‘perfect’ time,” Ryan told ET, adding, “It would always be like, you know, ‘This is in the way, this is in the way.’ But what if we miss this?”

Bliss called it “the best timing” for them to have their first child. It’s also got them thinking about how to design the baby nursery and the theme of the forthcoming baby shower.

According to the couple, the nursery will feature a Disney theme, something Bliss and her husband are huge fans of.

“We’re such Disney people — not that it’s not actually gonna happen — but the baby’s estimated due date is Walt Disney’s birthday,” Bliss said regarding when she might welcome her baby girl.

Once her baby has officially arrived, Bliss should be able to get advice from plenty of her WWE colleagues who are also parents to girls. Among them are close friends Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Mizanin, as well as Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch.