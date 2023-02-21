Wrestling and reality TV star Maryse Mizanin stepped things up for her latest appearance on WWE Raw, as she was featured in a backstage segment in her home country of Canada.

Maryse, 40, looked stunning as she wore primarily black attire, which included pants and an open suit jacket with a matching bra or crop top underneath. The jaw-dropping look featured shiny sequins all over the items, which created a gorgeous sparkling effect.

She kept her blonde locks parted in the front middle and rocked a ponytail atop her head. Maryse also had her makeup on point, going with pink lipstick, rosy blush on her cheeks, and dark eyeliner with lashes.

The French-Canadian wrestling star shared multiple photos on her official Instagram, including a close-up shot of her upper half as she gave a serious look for a selfie.

Visible in Maryse’s shot is what looks to be an expensive diamond hoop earring dangling from one ear.

She kept the IG post’s caption simple, opting to post a black heart. Over 41,000 fans and followers liked the post, with 450-plus commenting on her sizzling look.

While Maryse doesn’t wrestle as much as she did in the past, she was seen back in the ring for her and her husband’s mixed-gender tag match against Edge and Beth Phoenix at last year’s Royal Rumble.

Maryse Mizanin celebrates a big event with her husband

Along with her close-up shot, Maryse also shared a carousel post to show herself rocking the glamorous attire. In three images, she stands with her hands adjusting her jacket, going into her pockets, or in motion, as shown in a final pic with a blurry hand.

All three pics show Maryse’s complete outfit, and it was stunning, as this particular IG post racked up over 55,000 likes and 520-plus comments.

Yet another carousel post that Maryse shared features her standing backstage next to her husband, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. The duo was part of a backstage WWE Raw segment where Miz received an envelope, the contents of which weren’t disclosed. However, he seemed excited about whatever was inside, which he said he wouldn’t reveal yet.

Along with three images in her IG post, Maryse wished her hubby a “Happy Anniversary,” including various color heart emojis.

WWE’s “It Couple” tied the knot in real life on February 20, 2014, making this their ninth wedding anniversary. During the evening, Miz was on the losing side of things in a match against Seth Rollins but still had Maryse by his side as he left the arena, which many likely count as a more significant win.

Maryse also shared another fun series of throwback IG images in which she was in her wedding dress, and The Miz looked dapper in a suit as they had their outdoor ceremony in 2014 in the Bahamas.

Maryse and The Miz have their own production company

Along with professional wrestling, Maryse has modeled for the covers and inside pages of many magazines, including Playboy. She also appeared in the E! reality TV series Total Divas. She’s now part of a show called Miz & Mrs. on USA which is a reality TV show following her and Miz’s everyday lives, including their families and other interests.

While Maryse and The Miz currently star in their own reality TV series, they also have a production company called MadRoe Productions. In her Instagram bio, Maryse lists herself as the CEO and co-founder of the company.

The production company’s name comes from a combination of the couple’s two daughters’ first names, Madison Jade and Monroe Sky Mizanin.

An official Instagram page started for the company in September 2022. This past January, an IG post showed the couple side by side and dressed up for a big announcement.

The text under their images says the Mizanins will “serve as Executive Producers on a new scripted series with Sony Pictures.”

In August 2020, a Wrestling Inc report indicated Maryse and Miz were partnering with WWE Studios to work on a new show. A Ringside News report later that year mentioned Renee Paquette’s Maryse interview for her Sessions podcast and YouTube channel. Maryse reportedly said she and Miz had pitched two shows through MadRoe productions. At the time, Maryse said they were “looking really good.”

As of this writing, it’s unknown what the new scripted series in the above MadRoe IG post is called, what it’s about, or when and where it might arrive for viewing.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.