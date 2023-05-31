WWE star Alexa Bliss reveals she is pregnant with her and Ryan Cabrera’s first child

Alexa Bliss is celebrating her “Best Oops Ever!” as she shared she and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, are expecting a baby!

The 31-year-old professional wrestler shared the big news on social media, with several photos to celebrate the special announcement.

That included a photo of “Baby Cabrera Arriving December 2023,” a baby onesie with “Best Oops Ever!” on it, and the sonogram photo.

Bliss and Cabrera are side by side in a second picture, holding the sonogram photo up. Each of them is also blowing a balloon to tease the eventual reveal of the sex of their child.

Bliss is blowing up a pink balloon with “Expected to Pop” on it, while Cabrera is blowing up a blue balloon with “December 2023,” their baby’s expected arrival date.

A final photo has the couple kissing and holding wine glasses together with “Do Not Refill Until December” jokingly written on a note on them.

“The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 🩷🩵 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!” Alexa wrote as the caption for her series of photos.

AEW and WWE stars react to Alexa Bliss’ pregnancy announcement

With the big announcement on Instagram, Alexa received over 279,000 likes and 9,000-plus comments reacting to the exciting news. Many of those comments came from her friends in professional wrestling, including Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Nikki (Bella) Garcia, Saraya, and Trish Stratus.

“Ahhhhh! Congrats mama!!!” Rousey wrote in a comment with Nikki Garcia writing, “Love!! Congrats!!!!”

A comment from former WWE star Paige, known as Saraya in AEW, said, “F**k Yeah Congrats,” complete with clapping hands and heart emojis.

“How exciting congratulations to you both,” Raquel Rodriguez wrote, with Trish Stratus also offering congrats.

Pic credit: @alexa_bliss_wwe_/Instagram

Additional congratulations arrived from Alexa’s WWE colleagues, including WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE SmackDown Champion Rhea Ripley.

“Ahh yayyy so exciting congrats,” former WWE star Mandy Rose wrote, with Liv Morgan also offering a “Congratulations Lex” on the IG post.

Pic credit: @alexa_bliss_wwe_/Instagram

Alexa Bliss had been noticeably absent from WWE

WWE fans had been wondering about Alexa’s absence from various events over the past several months, including the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, which occurred in early April in California. Bliss showed up to watch the event with fans but wasn’t a participant in any matches or segments.

Her last big appearance came this past January at the WWE’s 2023 Royal Rumble, where she battled Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. That match arrived after there had been teases of Alexa reuniting with Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, as she’d been seeing various signs from a mysterious character associated with Wyatt, Uncle Howdy.

Eventually, it caused her to snap and attack Bianca, leading to an eventual championship match at the Rumble. However, Alexa was unsuccessful in that attempt and ultimately stopped appearing at WWE Raw, SmackDown, or premium live events.

There was never any official reunion for Alexa and Wyatt, with Wrestling Inc. reporting earlier this month that Wyatt was dealing with undisclosed health issues.

However, any absences by Alexa will now be much clearer as she and Cabrera prepare to begin adding to their family. The WWE star and pop rock musician married last year with a rockstar-themed wedding, with a few WWE stars in attendance, including Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Nia Jax.

Based on Alexa’s IG post, she’s expecting her child in December 2023, so fans probably won’t see her back in WWE until sometime next year, at the soonest.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.