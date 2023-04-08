Last week, sports and entertainment stars arrived in California for WrestleMania 39, a week-long celebration culminating in two nights of matches.

The annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was part of the WrestleMania Week festivities. This year’s ceremony took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles right after WWE SmackDown on a Friday night.

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was among the current roster members there to celebrate the 2023 HOF Class, and she had a show-stealing look.

It featured an all-purple ensemble with mesh pants revealing Liv’s legs and skin-tight trunks or shorts underneath. Liv also wore a partial-sleeve mesh crop top with frilly bits of fuzz on the sides and a white bra or bikini top visible underneath.

A fuzzy purple bucket hat topped off Liv’s stunning look with her long blonde locks flowing past her shoulders and midsection.

Liv also wore flawless makeup, including a wicked dark red shade of lipstick and bold black lashes. She shared a recent shot with her 2.1 million followers as she struck a sideways pose in front of several WWE equipment boxes.

That post racked up over 75,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments, celebrating Liv’s eye-catching look for the WWE Hall of Fame.

Liv Morgan attends WWE Hall of Fame event and participates in WrestleMania 39

Days prior to the Instagram share above, Liv uploaded a carousel post of photos to reveal her gorgeous purple attire. She included several shots of herself posing on the red carpet in front of the Hall of Fame backdrop and a photo of her with her friend Sonya Deville backstage in the Los Angeles Kings locker room.

Liv also revealed a few close-ups and a quick video clip she shot while standing in front of a mirror to show more of the attire.

In the images, Liv reveals she went with one hand’s fingernails painted white and the other painted black. Additionally, she’s wearing numerous rings on her fingers.

A final shot in the carousel shows a throwback photo of actress and model Pamela Anderson wearing a similar fuzzy hat which may have inspired Liv to do the same.

“Happy HOF & I love you @pamelaanderson,” Liv wrote in the post’s caption.

This earlier post had over 1,900 comments and 221,000-plus likes from those admiring Liv’s Hall of Fame outfit. The 2023 Class included new members Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, as well as Andy Kaufman and referee Tim White who were inducted posthumously.

Liv also participated in WrestleMania 39, appearing in a Women’s Showcase Fatal Fourway tag team match. She teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez for the bout, but they couldn’t capture the win.

Instead, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerged victorious, defeating Natalya Neidhart with Shotzi, Chelsea Green with Deville, and Liv’s team.

Liv Morgan has merchandise available at the WWE Shop

As a popular star within WWE, Liv has a large fanbase, including millions of followers on social media. She currently has a selection of items available at the WWE Shop online for her fans to purchase in support of her.

Liv currently has a link to her items in her official Instagram bio and likely receives affiliate commissions for all purchases that fans make on the WWE Shop, giving her additional earnings with her WWE paychecks.

In February 2022, Liv promoted her “Watch Me Liv” t-shirt, which had a primarily black background with a blood-red image and writing on the front for a unique design. Unfortunately, that particular shirt is no longer part of the available items on the WWE Shop.

However, Liv has a variety of other items available, with top sellers including several autographed photos and an autographed sports card. As for clothing, there is the Men’s Black Liv Morgan Liv Forever T-Shirt for $29.99, listed as the most popular for her items, as well as the Women’s Black Liv Morgan Watch Me Title T-Shirt, also for $29.99.

For those who want to add even more Liv attire, there are the Unisex Rock Em Socks Liv Morgan Stare Down Crew Socks for $19.99, available for adults and kids. To check them out, visit Liv’s Instagram page and link in her bio for WWE Shop.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.