Wrestling star Natalya Neidhart looked stunning in her latest content as she unveiled a rock star look set to the perfect soundtrack.

Natalya, 40, continues to defy age in professional wrestling, based on her work with the WWE and her dazzling images and videos on social media.

Not long after her return for WWE’s Royal Rumble and big SmackDown win, the Canadian American wrestler shared a video clip set to the rock song Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses.

For her outfit, Natalya wore an all-black onesie with shoulder straps and a pair of sleek knee-high black boots. Her belt consisted of a large gold chain cinched around her waist and partly hung next to her hip.

Upon her head was a pink cap, seeming to pay tribute to her late father, WWE’s Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart of the Hart Foundation.

Natalya had her blonde hair short, straight, and shoulder-length. In the clip, she turns with her phone in hand to film herself from the best angles and provide close-up shots as GnR’s classic song plays.

The IG clip had picked up over 24,000 likes as of this report, and many commenters praised Natalya’s look, including former WWE stars Brie Bella and CJ “Lana’ Perry.

Natalya returned at Royal Rumble, picked up big SmackDown win

As mentioned, Natalya returned to action as part of the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, which took place in late January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

She entered the match at No. 11, surprising her SmackDown nemesis, Shayna Baszler, who had participated in taking her out of action weeks before that.

Unfortunately, Nattie’s return didn’t result in her winning the match, which gives the winner a championship match at WrestleMania. She lasted in the ring for just over three minutes before getting eliminated by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

While that proved unsuccessful, she still has a shot at getting a championship match at Mania. On last Friday’s SmackDown, Natalya qualified for the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the event of the same night.

The premium live event will take place in Natalya’s birth country, with the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, as the host venue.

She’ll have to outlast and defeat five other women hoping to punch their ticket to Mania with the Chamber match. Another recent star, WWE’s Carmella, is among the opponents in the match, which also includes Liv Morgan, Asuka, Rachel Rodriguez, and Nikki Cross.

WWE’s Natalya shared a recent fitness update

Ahead of her huge win on SmackDown, Natalya posed in the black onesie shown above to tell fans that she’s nearly achieved a personal fitness goal.

For the video, The Game’s song Hate It Or Love It featuring 50 Cent provides background music, as Nattie crouches low to the floor and shows her fit physique. She closes the clip by blowing a kiss to fans.

“Down 18 pounds…almost at my goal,” she wrote over the IG video to share an update about her progress.

“TGIF! 🖤 See ya tonight at #SmackDown @wwe,” she wrote in her caption.

Another part of Natalya’s text over her video mentions what she was up to before taking the stunning post-workout visual.

“HIIT training and stretching and tons of vitamins and water today!” she wrote, with an emoji for praying hands next to it.

Nattie previously appeared on fellow WWE star Sheamus’ YouTube channel called Celtic Warrior Workouts, where she showed some of her routine to help build and maintain her arms and glutes.

“We’re just so lucky that we’re able to live our dreams,” she told Sheamus in the video, adding, “Part of being able to do my job well is being in good shape.”

She said that loving what she does for work makes the fitness aspect a necessary component rather than something she dreads.

“When you love what you do, you don’t feel like you have to work, and that’s why working out for me is a lifestyle,” she said.

The proof is certainly there as the 40-year-old WWE star continues entertaining many fans in the ring and sharing stunning content on her social media!

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.