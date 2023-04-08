It’s been months since WWE released Mandy Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, from the company, but the former bikini and fitness competitor is still going strong.

She recently revealed she was back on the cover of Fitness Gurls magazine and is now taking fans on a behind-the-scenes from the sizzling shoot.

Rose teamed up with photographer J.R. Hutter, who has captured her image many times. She also had Alex Pertee there for the occasion, possibly to record the behind-the-scenes video footage.

The former NXT Women’s Champion looked stunning, as she wore a pink bra and panties lingerie set or bikini to strike various poses for a breakfast-in-bed themed setup.

Rose had her long, straight hair flowing in all scenes, whether standing up, kneeling, or lying on the bed. She had dark lashes and brows to go with a shade of pink lipstick that popped in each close-up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hutter also appears in the footage as he carefully gets the best shots of the wrestling and social media star. In addition to Rose, he’s captured other pro wrestlers, including Chelsea Green, Scarlett Bordeaux, Gigi Dolin, and Tiffany Stratton.

Rose also credited Gabriella J for her makeup, Luna Nail Therapy for her nails, and Master of Glam for her hair. She also indicated she was wearing attire from SKIMS, the popular clothing brand created by Kim Kardashian.

Her BTS video picked up over 49,000 likes and 470-plus comments for the popular wrestling star in under 24 hours.

Rose appears on Fitness Gurls cover after WWE release

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Rose’s 2023 Fitness Gurls cover, marking appearance No. 10 on the front of the magazine.

She’s no stranger to modeling sizzling bikinis and swimsuits on social media or elsewhere. For the new Fitness Gurls issue, which featured two unique covers, she donned a gorgeous red swimsuit and struck poses in front of ocean waves.

She said she was “grateful & proud” to be on the magazine’s cover again, marking an impressive achievement in her career as a model and fitness enthusiast. It’s also one of her first covers since her WWE release.

She was let go by the company this past December due to NSFW content on her subscription-based fansite. However, Rose’s WWE firing ended up a blessing as it generated over a million dollars in profit from the fansite after her release. She’s continued to thrive with cover shoots and her various business.

Mandy Rose’s promotions include Pricklee

While still working with WWE, Rose was a promotional powerhouse. She has the fansite mentioned above, a brand called DaMandyz Donutz with Sonya Deville, a skincare line called Amarose, and an online fitness program with her fiance.

Another of Rose’s promotions is Pricklee. According to the brand’s website, their cactus water brings immune-boosting antioxidants with electrolytes, 50 percent less sugar than coconut water, and 25 percent of one’s required daily vitamin C.

Pricklee has three flavors: Tropical Mango + Ginger, Wild Strawberry + Hibiscus, and Prickly Pear Original. There are also variety packs available with all three of the flavors.

Monsters and Critics reported how then-WWE NXT star Rose promoted Pricklee in December 2022 when she referred to it in an Instagram Story clip as “the best cactus water you’ll ever have!!” saying it always kept her hydrated. She currently has a link to the Pricklee website available through her Instagram bio’s link.

Based on the website’s store locator, the drink is mainly sold in stores on the East and West coasts, with a small number of stores selling the drink in Florida.

The beverage can also be purchased through the Pricklee.com website. A 12-pack of each flavor costs $34.95 as a one-time purchase. Customers who join the Cactus Club can opt for regular deliveries at a discounted price.