WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi appear at New York Fashion Week event amid return rumors

Sasha Banks at The Los Angeles Premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi have been spotted at various events in New York as speculation continues about their potential return to wrestling months after they walked out ahead of a match for WWE’s televised show.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions recently participated in New York Fashion Week, with both women sharing images and video clips of them preparing and walking the runway for the event.

Sasha, real name Mercedes Varnado, shared an Instagram carousel post that shows her and Naomi posing and modeling various attire for fashion brand Mr. Triple X.

In the first photo, the duo is posing on the steps in front of Angel Orensanz Center on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York, where the fashion event took place.

In a second photo, the two women model their outfits in front of New York Fashion Week and company logos at the event. Additional images have them standing with other models.

There are also a few video clips, including Sasha and Naomi getting ready and walking with other models at the event.

Naomi wore a one-piece swimsuit-style outfit beneath her shiny jacket with a black interior and completed the look with black boots. Sasha wore a shiny silver top with black gloves, a black skirt, and black high heels.

“Too classy to be touched,” Sasha wrote in her IG post’s caption with the hashtag “#nyfw.”

Naomi shares photos and videos from NYFW event

Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, also shared an Instagram post (below), including a few different shots of herself and Sasha in their outfits.

For her IG post’s caption, she quoted some of the lyrics from Beyonce’s song I’m That Girl.

In addition, Naomi shared a highlight reel video on Instagram set to Beyonce’s song Alien Superstar, showing some of herself and Sasha’s pre-show preparations and then modeling their outfits during the event.

“#NYFW what a dream,” Naomi wrote in her caption, tagging Sasha, Mr. Triple X, and the Art Hearts Fashion Instagram pages.

In August, Monsters and Critics reported about Naomi and Sasha attending Disney Plus’ premiere of the live-action She-Hulk series based on the Marvel Comics superhero.

The duo also attended last month’s C2E2 convention in Chicago, Illinois, as they were there to sign autographs and take pictures with fans who paid to meet them.

Naomi and Sasha attended recent NY events with other WWE stars

While Naomi and Sasha haven’t officially returned to WWE, their recent public appearances have continued the speculation that they’ll be back with the company at some point.

While in New York this past week, Sasha and Naomi hung out with a few of their WWE co-workers, Titus O’Neil and Bayley, who are both still with the company.

Titus shared an IG carousel post featuring himself standing with Bayley and Sasha in front of the set for Hamilton as they attended the popular Broadway show at New York’s Richard Rodgers Theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaddeus Bullard (@titusoneilwwe) Naomi wasn’t pictured in any of Titus’ IG pics from Hamilton, suggesting she wasn’t part of that outing. However, she and Sasha recently appeared at a New York Yankees game along with Bayley and Titus.

Titus shared a group photo on his IG Story of them posing together at Yankee Stadium several days ago, with wrestling fan accounts re-sharing the image on Twitter and elsewhere.

WWE return rumors continue for Sasha and Naomi

Sasha and Naomi have been away from WWE since this past May after they walked out during a Raw TV show ahead of a match they were supposed to participate in. Reportedly, their decision to walk out was due to a creative dispute with Vince McMahon.

At the time, Sasha and Naomi were holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, which was vacated due to their departure. The titles have since been decided in a multi-team tournament, with WWE’s Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez becoming the new champions on SmackDown.

As of this writing, there’s no rumored or confirmed WWE return date for Sasha and Naomi. However, speculation continues to swirl they’ll return at some point, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque now in charge of WWE’s creative aspects.

Triple H took over after longtime WWE boss Vince McMahon retired amid a sexual harassment scandal. Triple H, a multi-time WWE champion, was elevated to Chief Content Officer with the company this past week.

Since taking over creative aspects of WWE, he’s brought some superstars back to Raw and SmackDown that were previously released, including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Braun Strowman.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.