WWE star Aliyah stuns in tight jeans at horse show

WWE’s Aliyah, real name Nhooph Al-Areebi, isn’t just captivating professional wrestling fans with her in-ring moves but also with her skills at the country horse show.

The 27-year-old, who currently resides on WWE’s SmackDown roster, shared a series of images online featuring her spending time with horses and winning awards at an event.

She wore form-fitting blue jeans with black boots and a tight purple top in the first photo of her series while posing alongside a beautiful horse in a grassy field. Aliyah also wore an entrant number on her lower back for the horse show she participated in.

In the second and third slides of Aliyah’s IG post, she was riding a horse and performing jumps on a dirt course. Her hair was braided with an equestrian helmet on her head, and she switched up the jeans for beige riding pants, part of the required attire for horse riding.

In a fourth photo, Aliyah was leading a horse away in the field, while the fifth and sixth pictures had her posing with the horse. Based on her pics, she clearly has a passion for horses and related events.

That passion has also brought victories. Aliyah showed off two ribbons in her final slide, awarded at HSITP Hunt & Country Horse Shows for first and second place.

“🫶 you to the barn and back 💕,” she shared in her caption, showing love to her horse.

Fans react to Aliyah’s photo series

While many WWE stars have millions of followers, Aliyah is continuing to build up her IG following. She currently has over 440,000 followers and continues to grow that following as her popularity rises.

As of this report, Aliyah received plenty of positive feedback with her latest Instagram post, as it received over 11,000 Likes and 150-plus comments.

“We love you to the barn and back aliyah 💙 @aliyahwwe,” one fan remarked on her photo series, playing upon Aliyah’s caption.

Another individual told Aliyah she looked “Stunning as always” in her Instagram pics.

“You look so pretty my favorite wrestler 💕💕💕💕 @aliyahwwe,” yet another fan commented on her IG series.

Aliyah participated in huge SmackDown match

When she’s not winning awards for horse shows, Aliyah’s showing off her wrestling skills on WWE SmackDown. That included last Friday as she was part of a Women’s Gauntlet match.

The Gauntlet involved SmackDown women’s division members battling in one-on-one matchups. The winner continued on with more matches until they lost or had no opponents left. Matches kept going until one woman remained and she was declared winner of the Gauntlet.

That winner would get the right to challenge Liv Morgan for her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at September’s Clash at the Castle event.

Aliyah was part of the first matchup in the series, facing Sonya Deville, with Liv watching from ringside. The SmackDown star shared a quick video clip of her entrance for the match wearing pink and silver ring gear and greeting fans as she went to the ring.

Unfortunately for Aliyah, it wasn’t her night as she fell to Deville via pinfall in the opening Gauntlet match. Deville didn’t advance all that far, though, losing to Raquel Rodriguez in the next match.

Raquel would continue to defeat several opponents from there, including Shotzi and Natalya. However, when Shayna Baszler arrived, she took advantage of Raquel’s exhaustion from battling through all those other opponents. According to WWE’s report, Bazler was able to put a Kirifuda Clutch on Raquel and eventually pinned her.

With that, Baszler won the Gauntlet series and will move on to face Liv Morgan at Clash of the Champions. That gives the champ her second-straight former MMA star opponent, as she previously battled Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Aliyah has been slumping a bit as of late, as she lost to WWE’s Shotzi on SmackDown ahead of the SummerSlam event. She’ll look to turn things around in upcoming matches and potentially build up her resume to get into that title picture.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.