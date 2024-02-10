Will the sports-loving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be at the Super Bowl?

It is a big weekend for sports with Super Bowl LVIII in Paradise, Nevada. This is a first for the state of Nevada.

Many famous people attend the Super Bowl each year, and fans of Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, wonder if they will attend.

It is no secret that Harry and Meghan are sports lovers. They will spend Valentine’s Day in Canada for the Invictus Games winter training camp. There is no doubt they will be skiing if the snow is proper.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2004 and is their biggest supporter. According to Business Insider, Meghan loves to play tennis and is a great friend of Serena Williams.

The couple often goes to live sporting events and was seen at an NHL game in Canada. They supported the 2025 Invictus Games by watching the San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks in British Columbia, as reported by InStyle.

Harry then appeared at the NFL Honors Awards and presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Could Harry showing up at the NFL Honors Awards be a sign the couple will be at the Super Bowl?

Fans loved seeing Harry at the NFL Honors Awards. Even the football players were excited he was there giving out an award.

InStyle mentioned that Harry was a hit and asked if the famous couple would be at the Super Bowl.

Since it is right next to Las Vegas, in Paradise, Nevada, it is not too far to travel, especially since Harry did a whopper of a trip to the United Kingdom and back to see his dad earlier in the week. He was there and back in just over a day.

It would be exciting to see Harry and Meghan mingling with their famous friends at the Super Bowl.

Fans hope to see Meghan and Harry at the Super Bowl

Once the question was brought up about Harry and Meghan coming to the Super Bowl, fans almost immediately shared their views on X (formerly Twitter).

One said, “I hope so.” Another had heart emojis, while a third said, “SWEET.”

Another fan had their fingers crossed, and a fifth was excited to see Harry at the NFL Honors. It was a shock to everyone, even the players, that Harry was there.

Fans react to rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be at the Super Bowl. Pic credit: @InStyle/X

Would Harry and Meghan root for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game?