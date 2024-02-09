Prince Harry’s surprise visit at the NFL Honors has fans praising him

Prince Harry made the news after a surprise visit to the NFL Honors awards program on Thursday night.

He presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Cameron Heyward from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Talksport reports that this award recognizes players who have positively impacted their community, and the winner has $250,000 to donate to a charity of their choosing.

Harry was a hit at the show, joking that the United States “stole rugby from us, and you made it your own.”

Prince Harry spoke about the NFL and how they are role models who give back, and Cam was so excited that he exclaimed, “Prince freakin Harry…I’m just shocked, that’s Prince Harry.”

Jarrett Payton shared a video of the night on his X (Twitter) account and clarified that Prince Harry presenting his dad’s award was a complete surprise to him and others.

How about discussing Prince Harry unexpectedly presenting my father's award tonight? We had no clue! So crazy! #NFLHonors #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/BK3nTPBCbS — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 9, 2024

Fans love that Prince Harry showed up at the NFL Honors Award presentation

The ever-magnetic prince had his adoring fans sharing about his appearance after Jarret shared his social media post.

One fan said he has his “mother’s charisma and great heart. I’m so proud of him the way he connects to the US people and the black community.”

Another praised how he “supported the UK’s version of Wounded Warriors and the Invictus Games.” Then went on to say that presenting this “humanitarian award seems in line.”

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to help the wounded members of the armed services heal through sports.

Another offered up congratulations to Harry.

Everyone was happy and proud and football is on everyone’s mind because the Super Bowl is this weekend. This NFL Honors ceremony is held the Thursday before the Super Bowl each year.

Prince Harry’s whirlwind trip to see his dad, King Charles

Prince Harry has had a busy week with a whirlwind trip to see his dad, King Charles, after he revealed that he has cancer.

King Charles stunned the world with his cancer diagnosis, and Harry rushed to see him in what would be a very short visit lasting less than an hour.

He was not able to see Prince William during the visit, but seeing his father after finding out he had cancer was probably worth the long travel time from Los Angeles to London.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, Harry stayed in a London hotel for a night before flying back to the United States to resume his busy schedule.