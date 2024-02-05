Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

This is coming after he was hospitalized for an enlarged prostate, remaining in the hospital longer than initially anticipated, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

While the public was worried, it is not uncommon for a seventy-five-year-old to stay an extra night or two in the hospital after a procedure.

Queen Camilla updated the public during his stay, and everything was going well, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

King Charles left the hospital smiling and waving to fans a week ago, and no one thought anything else was amiss at the time with the Palace being mum on this cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But today, news broke that the cancer was discovered after King Charles had surgery for his benign prostate condition last month, according to Deadline.

King Charles has canceled his public engagements

Reuters is reporting the complete statement from Buckingham Palace: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

King Charles has been advised to postpone any of his public royal duties while he is receiving treatment for this cancer. It has not been released publicly what type of cancer the King has yet.

The King will be receiving treatments that may or may not affect his immune system, which could be why doctors advise against public appearances for King Charles.

Dettol explains that cold and flu season is anytime from October to May, and there is also the fear of COVID-19. So, King Charles will hopefully be content with state business and paperwork during this time.

Prince William to resume his public duties

Just ahead of the announcement that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, the news was released that Prince William, the next in line to the throne, would resume his public engagements on Wednesday of this week.

He is expected to conduct an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and then go to a fundraising gala. This is coming after he took time off to support his wife, Kate Middleton, after her planned abdominal surgery last month.

She is not expected to resume her official duties until after Easter this year and recuperates at Adelaide Cottage.

Everyone wishes King Charles a speedy recovery from his cancer.