Prince William to get back to work in first Royal appearance after Kate Middleton’s surgery

It has been a tumultuous time for the Royal Family, with several of their members hospitalized and having surgical procedures.

King Charles, hospitalized with this enlarged prostate, is finally home and on the mend.

Sarah Ferguson sadly announced she had cancer again after finishing her breast cancer treatment last summer, and Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery requiring a lengthy recovery.

While William has not been ill, he has taken a step back from public engagements to help care for his wife and children, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

The couple have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and have expressed a desire for their lives to “maintain as much normality as possible” via their Kensington Palace press release.

Queen Camilla has been handling the work while King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have all been on leave, but William is reportedly returning to help.

Prince William is back to work while Kate recuperates

The BBC reports that Prince William will return to work on Wednesday for his first public duty since Kate Middleton had her abdominal surgery last month.

Prince William will conduct an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and then go to a fundraising gala, according to the BBC.

The Royal Family explains that an investiture is a special ceremony that bestows honors and awards on a person who receives it from a member of the Royal Family. They shared some photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing recipients of awards at an Investiture ceremony.

With William feeling that Kate is stable enough during her recovery to return to work, it may mean that Kate is on the mend. Not many details about Kate’s surgery have been released, and fans all wish her the best.

With William’s ability to work, Camilla may be able to have a small break from her public engagements.

Queen Camilla has been shouldering the load during this time

William and Kate are the only senior working royals under the age of 50, and with them having a break because of Kate’s surgery and recovery time, Queen Camilla has been in the spotlight as the face of the Royals.

The Palace released a photo of an engagement that Queen Camilla attended for World Cancer Day earlier in the week.

The caption explains, “Her Majesty The Queen opened Maggie’s Royal Free, a new cancer support center at Royal Free Hospital.”

Queen Camilla has been a powerhouse during this time, much to her credit, and surely William getting back to work will be a welcome help.