Prince Harry left in the cold after his brief meeting with King Charles

King Charles revealed to the world through an announcement by Buckingham Palace that he had cancer this week.

According to Reuters, before the news was made public, he reportedly shared the information with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Harry flew overnight to see his dad, King Charles, in what would be just a brief visit, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

It is always a hope to fans of the Royal Family that Harry can fix his broken relationship with his dad and brother, but it seems that it is not happening even with King Charles having cancer.

King Charles flew in his helicopter to another engagement within an hour of Harry seeing him, which did not leave a long time for reconciliation between them. He left London for Sandringham, as reported by Town & Country.

With William not expected to see Harry during this time, that doesn’t leave Harry with many options in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry reportedly left to stay in a hotel after seeing his father

The Sun reported that Prince Harry was expected to stay in a London hotel rather than with family in any of the royal estates.

He used to have an official residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but since his move to the United States, he and Meghan Markle have vacated it, according to Vanity Fair.

Harry’s wife, Meghan, did not go to see her father-in-law; instead, she chose to stay home with the children.

Prince Harry had not seen his father since the coronation. King Charles was crowned King on May 6, 2023.

Since then, the only word the public has had of interactions between them is through a leaked birthday phone call.

There was speculation that Harry and Meghan leaked the call to garner positive public relations. And Harry may be leaking things again for the press.

Prince Harry’s Foundation Archewell sharing news on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a foundation, Archewell. Their Instagram caption reads, “Information page of a non-profit organization by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: foundation, productions, audio.”

They have recently started updating the videos about the Invictus Games. This is most likely because of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler One Year To Go event over Valentine’s Day weekend.

This Instagram page has photos of Prince Harry and a tagline of HelloMag during his quick trip to the United Kingdom to see his sick father, King Charles.

Archwell Foundation has posted on Instagram about Prince Harry’s trip to the UK. Pic credit: @archwell_hm/Instagram

One can only hope that Harry will not use his father’s cancer as a PR stunt.