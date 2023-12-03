Will Jeff Probst continue hosting Survivor after Season 50? Find out what he said

Survivor and Jeff Probst go hand-in-hand. Jeff has been there to lead the castaways for the first 45 seasons of the hit CBS show.

On a new episode of his podcast (On Fire), Jeff and his buddies discussed the future of Survivor. A listener asked him about Survivor 50, leading to a notable discussion.

Jeff loves hosting Survivor. It is not a secret that he enjoys his job, especially since he is also a producer and has control of many narratives. Some of the twists have also come directly from him.

Recently, Jeff celebrated on his podcast that the Shot in the Dark twist had finally paid off. Kaleb Gebrewold became the first castaway to successfully be saved by the twist, showing fans what it looked like.

The current season has been action-packed, and the 90-minute episodes have fulfilled many requests from fans. The opening titles are back, the episodes are more than just challenges, and more footage from camp has been shown.

The Survivor 45 season finale is coming up quickly, where one person will leave Fiji with the $1 million prize.

Will Jeff Probst continue to host after Survivor 50?

“I still love Survivor very much,” Jeff answered on his podcast when a listener asked if Season 50 is his swan song.

“I think that’s pretty clear. Survivor 50 is definitely our next big target in terms of a milestone, but you’ve got to remember: We’ve got to get there. So you have to do 45 and 46, then you have to do 47 and 48, then you have to do 49, then you get to 50. So it is one at a time,” Jeff added.

No, that’s not much of an answer, as Dalton Ross noted for EW. But Jeff did elaborate further.

“The biggest thing for me is keeping our team together. That’s sort of the whole enchilada. Because I get way more credit than I deserve. This show is made by a giant group, and we’re all in it together. And I would not want to do the show with another team. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to start over with new people. So I’m in it as long as everybody else on the team is in it,” Jeff concluded.

Jeff seems willing to host Survivor for as long as the band stays together. If the production team keeps the same people in charge, he could continue as the host for many (more) years.

Survivor 45 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.