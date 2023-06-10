Who is Yamile Taylor? Third woman claims Zion Williamson had intimate relationship with her

While he hasn’t played basketball in months, Zion Williamson is still generating headlines in his offseason due to a trio of women indicating they’ve been with him intimately.

The latest rumors started when Zion appeared with his baby mama, a woman named Ahkeema, aka Concrete Rose, at a gender reveal party.

Ahkeema revealed that she and Zion are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Zion didn’t post about it but was tagged in Ahkeema’s social media posts.

As headlines circulated about his girlfriend expecting a child, a woman named Moriah Mills began making claims on social media that she’d been in an intimate relationship with the sidelined NBA star.

Among Mills’ remarks was that she’d been with the New Orleans Pelicans star as recently as the previous week, even claiming he asked her to move to New Orleans to be with him.

A third woman has now come forward on social media, also claiming an intimate relationship with Zion, further adding to the recent drama surrounding the NBA star.

Yamile Taylor calls out Zion Williamson in social media messages

Yamile Taylor is the latest woman to come forth on social media, claiming she had been involved with NBA star Zion Williamson.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Taylor shared a message (below) in which she indicated she didn’t need “clout” or money for what she was saying because she has a career and gets her “own money in real life.”

Taylor claims that Zion treated her as “all play,” even asking if she didn’t get a “Bentyaga” SUV or “Richard Millie” watch from him last summer because she didn’t let him “record” her on video.

“I NEVER GAVE U A 3SOME OR NEVER HAD A ONLYF*** OR WAS ON P**HUB SO I GUESS I WAS ALL PLAY,” she wrote, adding, “I PROBABLY NEVER HAD A CHANCE U A NASTY A** S** ADDICT.”

Pic credit: @yamilexxtaylor/Instagram

In a second IG Story message, Taylor suggested that she and Moriah Mills could move to New Orleans together but that “the other bum,” seeming to refer to Ahkeema, was beneath her.

“I’m just a aspiring microblading artist ion even want him to touch me No more lmfaooooo i cant live with the other bum tho babygirl is benneth me benneth me,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @yamilexxtaylor/Instagram

Zion hasn’t reacted or commented publicly about his expecting girlfriend or the other two women who made claims about having intimate relationships with him.

According to Fadeway World, Taylor also uploaded a photo of a man’s back to her IG Story, suggesting it’s Zion, as he’s lying face down on a bed.

“And be laying around sleeping comfortably knowing u have b***hes pregnant ehhh disgusted,” text over the photo said.

Along with the IG Story posts, Taylor also had a post from a New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers game she attended in November 2022, wearing a Pelicans jersey and a thick sparkly necklace.

Who is Yamile Taylor?

Based on the Instagram profile the messages blasting Zion came from, Yamile Taylor is a “Digital Creator.” Her IG bio also indicates she is a “LUXURY Living Consultant.”

Taylor’s state of residence is unclear, but she’s posted images with geotags from various locations, including several photos from Miami, Florida (below).

Taylor has also shared photos while dining in Houston, Texas, and Scottsdale, Arizona, as part of her travels.

In her photo from the restaurant Nobu in Scottsdale, Taylor says she’s “Ready To Be A Stay At Home Wife” in her caption.

Based on the variety of photos and videos on Taylor’s IG page, she enjoys traveling, fine dining, fancy clothes, and accessories.

As mentioned, Zion hasn’t said anything about any of the women. He appears in a gender reveal party video and photos alongside Ahkeema and seems excited about becoming the father of a baby girl.

Meanwhile, he’s been inactive for the New Orleans Pelicans due to injury issues disrupting his availability over his first few seasons in the NBA. Although it’s the NBA offseason, people are wondering if they’ll see Zion play next season with the Pelicans, for another team, or at all.