Who is Francie Frane? Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman has a new girlfriend

Francie Frane is Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s new girlfriend and his daughters approve of their romance.

Lyssa Chapman, the daughter of the 67-year-old star of WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted, revealed in an interview with The Sun that her dad has been dating Colorado native Frane for a few months.

Chapman said that she approves of her father’s new girlfriend and that even his late wife, Beth, would approve.

“Beth would approve – I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad – I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them.”

Dog’s daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, also approves of Francie and Duane’s relationship, according to Hollywood Life.

Who is Francie Frane?

Dog and Frane, 51, met in Colorado. Dog called Frane’s husband, Bob, to do yard work at his house and Frane informed him that her husband died months before Beth passed away in June 2019.

Dog reached out to Frane after he learned about her loss. The two began talking on the phone and became friends. They came together to provide support for each other after their loss.

Lyssa told The Sun that because Frane’s husband, Bob, also died of cancer, both understood what the other was going through.

“They both lost their spouses to cancer, so they know what it’s like to go through that and they are helping each other through it.”

Lyssa said she approved of Frane because she is a good partner for her dad. She said that Frane was a good influence on Dog and that both were happy together. Dog and Frane attend church together and he has been trying to give up smoking since he met Frane.

Frane has also reportedly been respectful to Dog’s family and Beth’s memory. Duane has also apparently reciprocated in his relationship with Frane’s children with Bob.

Beth’s friend Rainy Robinson also approves

Rainy Robinson, a close family friend of the Chapmans, also gave her approval of Dog’s new relationship.

Robinson had disapproved of Dog’s relationship with Moon Angell but when she learned about Francie she concluded that he had found the right person for him.

She told the Sun that Dog was in love with Frane and that she was happy for the couple.

“I’m happy because he deserves to be loved and I want him to spend the remainder of his life happy.”

Lyssa clashed with Dog over Moon Angell

The latest development comes after Lyssa clashed with her father following rumors and speculation that he was dating Moon Angell, one of Beth’s closest friends who served a maid of honor at Beth and Dog’s wedding.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star and Angell grew close after Beth died of throat cancer in June 2019. Beth died after being placed in a medically induced coma.

When Lyssa heard the rumor that Angell and Dog were in a relationship she took to Twitter to voice her disapproval. She also revealed that Angell once dated her brother.

She slammed Angell in a now-deleted tweet posted in December 2019:

“You’re a disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, is the lowest scum on the planet…”

Dog and Angell later sparked engagement rumors when a teaser for an episode of The Dr. Oz Show that aired in February showed Dog proposing to Angell.

But it later turned out that Angell rejected the proposal, saying that she couldn’t marry Dog because they were only friends.

Angell and Dog have since ended their close relationship and Dog has reconciled with his daughters.