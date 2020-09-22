Vanessa Bryant’s mom, Sofia Laine, claims her daughter kicked her out of their home

Vanessa Bryant’s mom, Sofia Laine, has accused her widowed daughter of kicking her out of their California home.

Laine tearfully claimed in a Spanish language interview (see video below) with Univision reporter Dave Valadez that Bryant kicked her out of the house after her NBA star husband Kobe Bryant died.

The interview aired on Monday afternoon on the Univision show, El Gorda y La Flaca, according to New York Post’s Page Six.

An excerpt from the interview (see below) also shows a distraught Laine accusing her 38-year-old daughter of taking the car from her before forcing her out of the house.

Laine told Valadez:

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now.”

Laine’s allegation comes after Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash

The allegation by Sofia Laine comes months after Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Monsters and Critics reported back in January 2020 that Kobe, Gianna, and several other people — including the baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa — were traveling to a basketball event at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousands Oaks, California, when their helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board.

Why did Vanessa Bryant allegedly kick her mother out?

Laine did not explain what allegedly caused Vanessa to force her out of the house. However, it is believed there might have been a falling out between the two.

The allegation by Laine comes as a shock to many fans following previous reports that Vanessa and her mom were very close.

According to a report by US Weekly in February, a source close to the family revealed that Vanessa was “incredibly close to her mom.”

The source added that Laine was a source of support and strength for Vanessa while she mourned her husband and daughter’s sudden passing.

Kobe and Gianna’s tragic death was followed by the shocking allegations that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shared graphic images of the scene of the helicopter crash in which the pair and several others co-passengers died.

The images allegedly included graphic photos of the remains of the victims.

Laine helped Vanessa through the trying times. She reportedly helped to take care of Vanessa and Kobe’s daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka,seven-month-old Capri.

Laine also reportedly had a close relationship with Kobe. She appeared in a family Thanksgiving photo that Kobe shared on Instagram back in November 2019.

Laine divorced Stephen Laine, her husband of 13 years, back in 2003. Stephen was Vanessa’s stepfather.