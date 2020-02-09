Vanessa Bryant shares adorable video of Baby Capri: Kobe’s 7-month-old daughter stands on her feet

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of her youngest daughter, 7-month-old Capri, learning to stand up on her feet.

Millions of Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram fans have been gushing over the adorable infant since the video was posted.

The video shows little Capri struggling cheerfully to get up on her feet, with a little help from Vanessa’s sister, Sharia Washington, according to TMZ.

Little Capri attempts her latest trick multiple times and each time she succeeds, she looks over her shoulder at the camera with a disarming smile on her pretty little face. The radiant joy on the little girl’s face shows she is proud of her achievement.

Vanessa captions the incredibly cute video with a reference to “Gigi,” the nickname of Capri’s 13-year-old big sister, Gianna, who died with her father, Kobe, in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

“My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes. ☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months.”

Capri Bryant’s adorable video goes viral

The video has received more than 6.1 million views since it was uploaded to Instagram earlier today.

Vanessa is the person behind the camera and viewers can hear her cheering her baby on to accomplish her latest amazing feat.

“Good job, Koko, good job. Good girl, Mamacita. Wanna do it again?” Vanessa says.

Capri giggles excitedly the first time she gets on her feet. She looks at her mom behind the camera for encouragement.

Capri is so eager to prove that her first success was not a fluke. She powers up so forcefully the second time that Sharia loses her grip momentarily. But all is well at last as Capri stands on her feet a second time. She looks at her mom behind the camera and giggles excitedly in celebration.

Fans were happy to see the family recovering after the tragedy. Capri has two other older sisters, 17-year-old Natalia (born January 200) and three-year-old Bianka (born December 2016).

Vanessa Bryant has been active on Instagram lately

Vanessa, 37, has been active on Instagram recently. Her Instagram has seen a surge in followers since the announcement of the death of her husband, Kobe, and their 13-year-old daughter.

She took to Instagram on January 29 to express her appreciation to fans for their support:

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time… We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe… and my beautiful, sweet Gianna…”

You can follow Vanessa here on Instagram where she currently has 11.3 million followers.

Kobe Bryant memorial

Meanwhile, the family has announced that a public memorial for the late NBA star Kobe, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, will take place on February 24 at the Los Angeles Lakers home venue, Staples Center.

Gianna was traveling with Kobe and several other people to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks on January 26 when the tragic helicopter crash occurred.