Travis Scott slams rumors he cheated on Kylie Jenner with Rojean Kar

Travis Scott at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Rapper Travis Scott is addressing the speculation that he recently linked up with rumored ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar, based on content that surfaced on social media.

Scott has been dating entrepreneur and reality TV star Kylie Jenner since 2017 and has two children with her. However, there had previously been chatter that Kar was why he and Kylie broke up in 2019.

Within the past few days, fans believed the couple might have gotten back together again as rumors were swirling online about their whereabouts.

The new speculation arrived due to Scott and Kar sharing Instagram Story slides, leading eagle-eyed fans to notice they were both on location at the same set.

Reportedly, Scott was on the set for an undisclosed project, which some believed might be a music video he was working on with Pharrell.

Instagram account @theshaderoom shared side-by-side slides showing their two IG Story posts.

Travis Scott addresses cheating rumors, Kar fires back

Taking to his Instagram Story after the cheating speculation surfaced, Travis Scott shared his reaction to the rumors, blasting individuals for the “fictional storytelling.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” Scott wrote.

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling,” he wrote.

The @theshaderoom IG account shared a screenshot of what Scott posted. In a second slide (below), they uploaded a video Kar shared on her IG Story in which she calls out Scott for lying.

“Ok, so what we’re not gonna do, is we’re not gonna lie on me because I’ve been good. I’ve posted whatever f***ing story you guys wanted me to post. I pretended I didn’t know you. I went along with whatever f***ing narrative you guys wanted to no matter how much bulls**t I got from it,” Kar said.

“But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me. Everybody’s seen you with me. When I have pictures and videos of you with me. Come on,” she said in her video.

Travis Scott’s employee shared additional comments in his defense

Along with the IG Story comments that Scott posted reacting to the recent rumors, he also got some thoughts from a friend or associate who backed him up.

“big cap. I’ve been working with Travis for 8 years + I was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist. This lady is delusional + she was not there with him. he does not f*** with her in any way. nothing else to see here,” an individual with the handle @courtneyluxe said.

Pic credit: @travisscott/Instagram

Scott, 31, was first linked with reality TV and social media icon Kylie Jenner in 2017 when they were spotted together at Coachella. The couple had their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

A breakup occurred in 2019, but they quarantined together during the pandemic and rekindled their relationship. Kylie gave birth to their second child this past February.