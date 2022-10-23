Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner recently showed off a sultry new series of images online, reminding fans that a picture is worth a thousand words and a caption isn’t always needed.

The 25-year-old reality TV star, model, and entrepreneur took to her official Instagram to share several images of herself wearing a sleek black bodysuit with the top portion unbuttoned about halfway down the front.

Kylie posed, kneeling on a bed with her reflection in a nearby glass door or window.

The popular social media and reality TV icon wore her hair in a stylish wet look and had a fancy Balenciaga handbag sitting near her.

Along with noticeable blush on her cheeks, Kylie wore a lip ring as one of her only visible accessories for the photos.

“Couldn’t think of a caption,” she wrote for her Instagram carousel post.

A second photo in the series included Kylie seated on the bed with a hand on her thigh and the other hand holding her head. In the image, she’s wearing black nail polish, almost creating an early Halloween-inspired look as part of her stunning lingerie pics.

In a final photo from the Instagram post, Kylie kneels again, with one hand reaching toward her foot at the edge of the bed and the other resting on a pillow.

As one might expect, Kylie’s sizzling series of photos drew plenty of reactions as many of her fans and followers flooded the comment section.

Fans, friends, and family react to Kylie’s bedroom pics

With 372 million followers on Instagram, it’s no surprise that Kylie’s latest post had over 3.8 million Likes and 13,000 comments. Not only did fans react, but so did some of Kylie’s friends and family.

“I don’t think I was prepared for this,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in awe of the photo series.

Fellow star Vanessa Hudgens stopped by to praise Kylie’s photo set as “Hot.”

“King Kylie is back,” a fan wrote, including a wow face emoji with their comment.

“Stop being so perfect😭🔥,” another fan commented about Kylie’s latest photos.

Kylie’s beau spotted with ex-girlfriend

Kylie’s recent Instagram photos arrive as rumors have arrived online about Travis Scott, the father of Kylie’s two children, possibly hanging out with an old flame.

According to an Instagram post via @theshaderoom (below), Scott was on set with his rumored ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar, to whom he had been linked since 2013. The evidence of them being on set together came when Scott and Kar recently posted Instagram Story slides from the same location.

According to HotNewHipHop, Scott was at an undisclosed set which may have been for a music video. The website suggests it could’ve been for a rumored collaboration between Scott and Pharrell.

They also mention that although Scott has been linked to Kar since 2013, rumors about them dating seemed to shut down in 2017 when Scott started publicly dating Kylie. However, speculation hit that Kar was the reason for Scott and Kylie’s breakup in 2019.

Scott has two children with Kylie, their most recent child was born this past February.