Travis Scott performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy at a pre-Oscars party

Travis Scott has maintained a low profile since the tragic Astroworld concert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

On Saturday, Travis Scott made a low-key return to the stage, performing at a private pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

This will mark the rap superstar’s first return to the stage since the Astroworld crowd crush in November last year.

As part of the fallout from the tragic event that is still under investigation, several of the 30-year-old rapper’s endorsement deals were put on hold.

He was also removed from the 2022 line-up of the Coachella Festival.

Travis Scott is all smiles at the pre-Oscars party

The rapper reportedly performed his hit record Sicko Mode, as seen in videos published on TMZ.

Scott was behind the DJ desk and gave live vocals to the record featuring Drake as the audience danced and sang along.

Travis appeared in good spirits and rocked a black baseball cap, a black leather jacket, a graphic T-shirt, and a necklace.

Travis, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, performed in front of celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, the Williams sisters, Tyga, YG, and Kaia Gerber, and many others TMZ reports.

Travis Scott still has numerous lawsuits hanging over his head. The Goosebumps rapper and Live Nation are facing a massive lawsuit, comprising nearly 400 individually filed cases from the Astroworld tragedy, according to Buzzfeed.

The suit will represent about 2,800 alleged victims affected by the November 5, 2021 event in which 10 people died.

This is in addition to hundreds of other lawsuits filed seeking compensation for the deadly concert.

Last month, Kanye West threatened to quit his upcoming appearance at the Coachella festival unless Billie Eilish apologized to Scott.

However, the Donda rapper faces a petition to have him removed from the event following a series of social media outbursts.

Travis and Kylie change their son’s name

Kylie Jenner has supported her baby’s father, Travis, throughout the fallout of the Astroworld tragedy.

Some fans speculate that the pair have secretly married after the pair welcomed their second child together earlier this year.

Jenner also announced that they had changed their son Wolf Webster’s name.

The 24-year-old reality star revealed the statement on her Instagram Story that Wolf is no longer his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote, continuing: “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner nor Travis have revealed their son’s new name, born in February.