Travis Barker proves his love for Kourtney Kardashian in romantic proposal recreation

Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian shared a romantic moment between her and new husband, Travis Barker.

The reality television star showed off a recreation of the beach-themed proposal that the Blink-182 drummer created last year, celebrating the pair’s love and newlywed status.

Showing an array of red roses and lit white candles, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a blanket and pillow set in the sand as the sun was setting.

“last night,” Kardashian shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, followed by a series of emojis, including a rose, ocean wave, and palm tree.

Kardashian also shared a second post that showed throwback pictures from when Barker initially proposed in 2021.

Barker and Kardashian were pictured embracing, kissing, and holding hands with each other on the beach.

She captioned the second post, “October 17,” commemorating the day the famed musician popped the question.

Fans loved Kourtney’s posts, with this one picking up a whopping 3 million likes.

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship timeline

After starting a friendship years prior, Kardashian began dating Barker in early 2021, with things quickly taking off for the love birds.

The couple began posting one another on social media, were spotted out on dates, and showed major PDA while out together in public.

In August 2021, Barker reportedly shared that, with Kardashian’s help, he boarded his first plane since the deadly crash that he survived in 2008. The pop-punk musician has credited the Los Angeles native with helping him manage his fear of planes.

After becoming engaged last October, the couple tied the knot this past May, a little over a year since they started dating.

Later that month, Kardashian shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Barker donning a wedding dress and tuxedo, penning on Instagram, “cheers to forever.”

The Blink-182 drummer’s recent health scare

Shortly after Barker and Kardashian officially got married, the 46-year-old experienced a frightening health scare.

This past summer, he was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles for severe pancreatitis after undergoing a colonoscopy. Kardashian remained by her husband’s side at the medical center until he was released.

After he was able to go back home, Barker shared an update for his fans via his Instagram Story.

Per TMZ, the All the Small Things artist shared, “I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Kardashian also shared with fans about the emotional journey she received from the experience, penning on social media, “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative,” Kardashian continued.