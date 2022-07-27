Travis Barker ‘living life to the fullest’ with Kourtney Kardashian after recent health scare

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are focused on living their best life together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still heavily feeling the love following Travis’s recent hospital visit.

The drummer was in the hospital for “life-threatening” pancreatitis following a colonoscopy and was released after about a week to finish recovering at home.

The two were happy to be reunited, and Kourtney made sure that her husband felt comfortable and that they had plenty to do at home. Even Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble sent flowers to the rocker.

Now that some time has passed, the two shared some shots from a trip to the resort in Montecito where Travis proposed to Kourtney back in October.

A source told ET, “Kourtney and Travis are doing so much better since Travis’ health scare. Travis is in much better health now, and they are slowly moving past that.”

The source confirmed that the couple is living a happy life and are taking things day by day when it comes to progressing things in the relationship, and their family is still a priority.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still interested in having a baby

Kourtney and Travis have been trying to have a baby for quite some time, and fans got a glimpse of their journey during the first season of The Kardashians.

As for now, the source revealed, “Having a baby together is still an ongoing conversation, but Travis’s health is top priority right now.”

Fortunately, things have been going well for the couple as far as their married life and the kids they both share with past partners.

The source noted, ” Married life has been amazing, and the kids are all adjusted, and they are all living life to the fullest.”

Though their kids seem to have adjusted well to Travis and Kourtney’s marriage, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick is still adjusting, despite the fact that they broke up seven years ago.

Scott Disick still adjusting to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

The source confirmed what most fans already knew based on The Kardashians- Scott is still adjusting to Kourtney being married to Travis.

Although he is still adjusting, the source did say that Scott “supports and respects their relationship” and is focusing on being a good dad to his children.

At this time, Scott and Kourtney reportedly have a good, stable, and supportive relationship without a lot of “tension” or “awkwardness” and not much “uneasiness” between the two.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres in September.