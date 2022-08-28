The truth about why Britney Spears won’t be at the VMAs

Britney Spears is celebrating the success of her and Elton John’s hit song, Hold Me Closer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Britney Spears has been known for some memorable performances at the MTV Video Music Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating the best in music video achievements.

That included her iconic 2003 VMAs appearance where she famously kissed Madonna on stage, making headlines and news highlight reels around the globe.

Two years before that, her epic VMAs performance of I’m a Slave 4 U featured a Burmese python draped around her as she danced on the stage, captivating viewers.

Many viewers were probably hoping to see the popular singer appear on the VMAs stage again this year, perhaps with a surprise performance alongside Sir Elton John.

The duo recently released Hold Me Closer. The smash hit has fans buzzing over the possibility that Britney Spears is making more music and might perform the song live.

However, reports indicate that the singer doesn’t currently plan to perform the song with Elton John or appear at the MTV VMAs.

Why won’t Britney Spears be at the 2022 VMAs?

With the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards arriving this Sunday, viewers will see hip-hop artists Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj anchoring the show. DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, and Latto will be amongst the presenters.

According to Billboard, there will also be a variety of performers, including Anitta, Harlow, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg.

Britney Spears was also invited to perform. However, a TMZ report says the singer turned down the invite due to a “scheduling conflict” that will keep her in Los Angeles during the awards show on the other side of the country.

The 2022 VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Previous editions of the show have taken place in Inglewood and Los Angeles, California, although it’s been held in New York or New Jersey since 2018.

There hasn’t been any further elaboration about why Spears couldn’t appear at the VMAs. However, there have also been reports that she and Elton John will get a music video for their new smash hit.

Britney Spears shared video message to Elton John

The song Hold Me Closer arrived just ahead of the MTV VMAs, which gave the network and producers reason to reach out to Britney Spears about attending their event.

Spears’ duet with Elton John is the first new song she’s released since her conservatorship ended earlier this year. It features a mix of Elton John’s 1971 track Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One and parts of his 1976 song Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

According to Daily Mail, Spears and Elton John first met at a 2014 Oscars party, with Spears later tweeting about her love of his song Tiny Dancer. That may have ultimately led to the collaboration between them eight years later.

Following its release this past week, the song quickly hit No. 1 on streaming charts around the globe, giving both singers another hit to add to their catalogs. On Friday, Spears celebrated that achievement, sharing a video on social media to her millions of fans, but mainly for Sir Elton John.

Using a British accent, Spears revealed that the song had hit No. 1 in “like 40 countries” before exclaiming “Holy s**t!” in her regular accent.

“I’m in the tub right now, and I’m about to go have the best day ever, and I hope you’re well,” Spears said, using her fake British accent at the end of the clip.

The success of the new song will also bring a music video. According to TMZ, it’s currently unknown if Spears and Elton John are part of the visuals for their song.

Additionally, the media outlet indicated that Britney Spears has no other music planned or plans to appear on stage to perform Hold Me Closer with Elton John during his tour.

For now, fans will have to keep streaming that new song to enjoy the return of the pop icon to the music scene!

The MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday, August 28, at 8/7c on MTV.