The real reason Emily Ratajkowski hasn’t dated a woman yet

Emily Ratajkowski has been on the market since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last year but hasn’t made any commitments just yet.

She’s been spotted with celebrities such as Pete Davidson, Harry Styles, and Jack Greer, but some fans have noticed the absence of something in her flings: None of them have been women.

Emily revealed last year that she was bisexual and was interested in women, but so far, all of her dating rumors have been with men.

However, she’s not avoiding women; she’s just waiting to see who the right one is.

“I would love to [date a woman],” she revealed, adding that she’s “waiting for the right one to come along.”

Although she’s waiting for the right dreamgirl to come along, she does have an idea of who or what she’s interested in.

Emily Ratajkowski reveals her ideal woman

The My Body author doesn’t just consider looks when she’s interested in someone, as she usually sees if she’s attracted to their “vibe.” However, she won’t deny a beautiful woman when she sees one.

As far as Emily’s ideal woman, she’s got just the right person in mind: Megan Thee Stallion.

“In person, she is, like, unspeakably beautiful. Gorg skin obv body ody. And she’s nice. And humble. So I stan,” Emily gushed about the rapper.

We have to agree — Megan is definitely “that girl” and always looks drop-dead gorgeous. Whether she’s rapping, dancing, or pitching, she always looks incredible.

Emily Ratajkowski says, ‘sexuality is on a sliding scale’

When it comes to being straight, bi, or anything else, Emily thinks attraction is less black and white and more fluid.

“I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” she revealed to Harper’s Bazaar. “I don’t really believe in straight people.”

Toward the end of last year, Emily seemingly came out as bisexual by joining a TikTok trend that asked, “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

As it turns out, the model and actress does own a green velvet couch and found a lot of humor in the idea, and it appears to have given her the opportunity to reveal that she’s not just into men.

For the most part, Emily just wants to have fun and be herself, regardless of what anyone else thinks. She wants to be around people who support her, as anyone should.

“I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist. Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”