Emily Ratajkowski kisses artist Jack Greer after getting cozy with Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski pictured at the I Feel Pretty Los Angeles Premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski is still on the market and was pictured sharing a kiss with artist Jack Greer earlier this week.

The model was recently seen on dates with Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Emily appears to be standing by her words last month when she declared, “I would be with multiple men,” in a viral TikTok.

The 31-year-old filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 after rumors that he was unfaithful.

The former couple was married for four years and share a son, Sylvester.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, she was spotted making out with the artist in front of her apartment after their date.

In the pictures, the pair are seen wrapping their hands around each other as they share a passionate kiss.

Ratajkowski kept her outfit casual, wearing a red puffer jacket, a pair of denim jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Greer on the other hand, wore a navy blue puffer jacket, dark pants, and black shoes.

Did Emily Ratajkowski meet Jack Greer on a dating app?

Emily revealed on her podcast, High Low with EmRata that she joined a dating app on Thursday’s episode.

The model said a glass of wine helped convince her to take the plunge into the online dating world after being warned not to join.

“I was like, ‘F**k it,’” the 31-year-old said to her listeners, per Page Six continuing: “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

It is unclear how she met Greer or whether it was on the dating app, which she did not specify.

However, the model, who came out as bisexual after getting a divorce, added that she had, “gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting.”

Ratajowski also criticized the app saying, “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about scary weight loss

Last month, the mother of one got candid about her health and weight loss.

During an episode of her podcast with guest Mia Khalifa, she revealed that she lost 100 pounds after a bout with an illness.

The model and podcaster also revealed she generally loses a lot of weight when she is unwell.

Emily described the weight loss as very scary but revealed she had since gained weight.