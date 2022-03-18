Steve Harvey warns Kanye West after D.L. Hughley attacks: ‘Pull up, It ain’t what you want’

Steve Harvey issued a warning to Kanye West after his attacks on D.L. Hughley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Comedian D.L. Hughley has an ally in his feud with rapper Kanye West, as fellow comedian Steve Harvey recently issued a warning to West.

Harvey called out the rapper, letting him know that he and Hughley come from an entirely different era, and West doesn’t want what they could bring his way.

His comments to West arrived soon after the rapper went on another Instagram posting spree, with posts and messages attacking or criticizing D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah, and Pete Davidson.

Steve Harvey issues warning to Kanye West about DL Hughley

During a recent episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the comedian and talk show host had some strong words for Kanye West, warning him to “back up” off his friend D.L. Hughley.

“Pull up, it ain’t what you want. If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., cause you have no idea. You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper—we from a a**-whoopin’ era…We from a whole ’nother era,” Harvey said during his show.

“Ye, c’mon man, back up a little bit.…D.L. ain’t your problem. Don’t go out there against that man’s family,” Harvey added.

Hughley commented about Kanye on Twitter, in interview

Last month, D.L. Hughley gave his thoughts on Kanye’s behavior during his divorce with Kim Kardashian. In an interview with Vlad TV, Hughley said that West should stop what he’s doing.

“He’s stalking her,” Hughley said during the interview. “You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny…If you want your family back, stop doing the s*** you did that made her leave.”

DL Hughley on Kanye Stalking Kim: If it Was My Daughter I'd Do Something About It (Part 9)

Once Hughley’s comments came to Kanye’s attention, Ye directed a threat at the comedian during a rant in an Instagram video, which started off being about his daughter North being allowed on TikTok.

“And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” West said in his since-deleted post, per XXL Mag.

Earlier this week, Hughley took to Twitter, firing off a joke regarding Kanye West’s claim of having “goons who will kill for him,” but none can “get his prescriptions filled.”

Kanye didn’t appreciate that joke or other previous comments from Hughley, as he shared more Instagram posts calling out the comedian on Wednesday.

One of those posts mocked Hughley’s fashion sense, prompting a response from the comedian where he also called out Kanye for bringing God into his attacks.

“I do know this. If you have such a connection to God, and you’re such a conduit to him, that you can summarily have him omit his grace from me, then that wouldn’t be a God, that would be a hitman,” he said.

“You say I’m broke, but I know you’re broken. You say I’m a has-been, but I know you’ve never been happy,” Hughley said in his comments (captured below).

This past Wednesday, Kanye was hit with a 24-hour suspension from Instagram following his barrage of posts attacking Hughley, Davidson, and Trevor Noah. As of this writing, West’s Instagram account was still active, but he had zero posts live on his page.