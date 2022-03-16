Kanye West calls out Pete Davidson for offensive baby jokes, says ‘Skete gotta stay away’ from his kids

Kanye West took aim at Pete Davidson on social media including a post about one of the comedian’s offensive jokes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

The feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson continues as West has called out the Saturday Night Live star for an offensive joke he made during a standup comedy routine.

On Wednesday, the rapper shared several social media posts related to comedians DL Hughley, Trevor Noah, and Davidson. One of those aimed at a joke that “enraged” audience members during one of Pete’s shows. Based on Kanye’s comments, he said it’s another reason he doesn’t want Davidson around his kids.

West, also known as Ye, also suggested that he and his fans ran the actor and comedian off the internet, suggesting he had a “mental breakdown.”

Kanye West calls out Pete Davidson for offensive baby joke

Wednesday brought another group of Instagram posts from rapper Kanye West, with several going after Pete Davidson, who is currently dating a legally single Kim Kardashian.

In one of his IG posts, Kanye shared a screenshot from a Breitbart article that shows Davidson giving the middle finger while sticking his tongue out. Above the image is the headline about how Davidson upset audience members with his “jokes about having sex with a baby.”

“Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you Apologize to your family for being in your family,” West wrote in his caption.

While Davidson has missed the past several episodes of Saturday Night Live, Monsters & Critics previously reported that Davidson has skipped SNL due to filming a new horror movie called The Home.

West currently shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last February. Over the past several months, he’s fired off Instagram posts related to his divorce and the shared custody of the kids.

In more than a few of West’s posts, he’s commented on being unable to see his kids or have them attend certain events. Additionally, he mentioned not wanting his daughter North West on TikTok, despite her mother allowing it.

Pete Davidson delivered offensive jokes during 2019 show

As mentioned, the jokes that Kanye shared a screenshot about were originally mentioned by Breitbart in 2019. According to Canoe, Davidson delivered controversial jokes during his Pete Davidson And Friends show at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019.

Those jokes included stories about babies and individuals Davidson referred to as “mentally retarded” people, which reportedly shocked and upset crowd members.

At one point, he told a story about babysitting one of his friend’s children and how the teething baby began sucking on his finger, “but good.”

“I don’t want to f*** this baby but he’s asking for it,” Davidson said, also saying he wouldn’t have sex with any babies but would choose that one if he did.

Davidson brought up the expression “mentally retarded” and how funny he thought it was in another part of his standup act.

“People wonder why… people are retarded… Oh I said ‘retarded,’ I don’t care!” Davidson said.

He later added how much he hates people in general during his routine, saying, “I f***ing hate everyone so much.”

Davidson offered to assist Kanye in getting help with mental health

This past weekend, Davidson finally ended his silence about the ongoing drama involving Kanye West, himself, and Kim Kardashian. A series of text messages between Davidson and West surfaced online via Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus.

Davidson sent a shirtless selfie in one of the messages, telling West he was in bed with his wife after the rapper asked where he was.

West fired back that he was happy to see Davidson “out of the hospital and rehab.”

“Same here. It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it. I’m in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk. You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p**** and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily,” Davidson replied.

Davidson also defended Kim K as a good mother and suggested that he and West meet up privately to settle things rather than publicizing things.

West turned down the invites, instead asking Davidson to meet up at his Sunday Service event, but all indications suggest the two feuding celebs never met up.

Along with the texts suggesting a meeting between the two of them, Davidson said he had Kanye’s back despite his onslaught of public attacks and offered to assist him in getting help with his mental health.

“Let me help you man. I struggle with mental health stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” Davidson wrote.

Davidson’s opened up about his struggles with mental health over the years, including being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, per Self. In addition, he revealed to Charlamagne the God in a 2020 interview that he’s “always depressed all the time” but learned the steps to deal with his depression.