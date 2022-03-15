Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West told her her ‘career was over’ in The Kardashians sneak peek

Khloe Kardashian reveals that Kanye West told her that her “career was over.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

For fans who are looking forward to more of an inside scoop on the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama, there’s no need to look further than the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

In a sneak peek of the series, fans see lots of shots of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses, current and former.

While Kourtney Kardashian looks thrilled with her relationship with Travis Barker, one shot shows Kim opening up to her sister about her past relationship with Kanye West.

Another clip shows Kanye on the show, though fans might have to wait for the series premiere to see how often he appears and what he brings to the show.

For now, it seems certain that one thing he said was entirely wrong.

Kim Kardashian said Kanye West told her her ‘career was over’

In the trailer for The Kardashians, Kim opens up about her difficulties with her ex, Kanye, even saying “it’s really hard, with Kanye.”

One clip shows Kim talking to Kourtney where Kim reveals that Kanye “told me that my career is over.”

However, it doesn’t look like that was the end of that conversation.

In the next clip, fans can see Khloe Kardashian asking, “Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatize us?”

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu

Watch this video on YouTube

Khloe dealt with her own struggles with her ex Tristan Thompson, who showed up in clips throughout the trailer. While it’s unclear how often Kanye and Tristan will be in the show, fans can expect to learn more about their relationships with the Kardashian sisters throughout the season.

In a later scene, Kim is shown talking on the phone, but what she said was a powerful threat: “We have all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the f*****g ground.”

It’s unclear who Kim was talking to or who might be being burned, but she makes it clear that the Kardashian-Jenner family is not to be messed with, and she’s not the only one.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians: ‘Never go against the family’

Scott Disick makes an appearance on the Hulu series as well, first showing up at the very beginning of the trailer saying, “They’re gonna like you for who you are, not what you wear.”

In classic Scott fashion, he quickly follows with, “I’m just kidding. Obviously.”

However, that isn’t the only time Scott is seen in the trailer. Later on, Scott is seen sitting next to Khloe Kardashian where she tells him, “Never go against the family.”

The camera quickly turns to Kris Jenner, who repeats the phrase, “never go against the family.”

It’s unclear at this time who is turning on the family if anyone, so fans will have to catch the season premiere to find out.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.