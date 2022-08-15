Selena Gomez enjoys golden hour with her ‘spirit animal’

Selena Gomez has been vacationing in Italy with her spirit animal. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Selena Gomez has been enjoying her summer by spending some quality time with her designated “spirit animal.”

The Come & Get It singer recently celebrated her 30th birthday, and she kept the celebrations going with a fun vacation to Italy.

Over the weekend, Gomez took to Instagram to post a series of pics from her Italian sojourn with not just her friend but her “spirit animal.” She posted four photos posing with her friend and captioned them, “My spirit animal may be @paudachar.”

It seems her spirit animal is her close friend, makeup artist Paulina Char. Char is the 27-year-old younger sister of singer and actor Sofia Carson.

In the pics, Gomez and Char were seen pouting at the camera, wandering the Italian streets, sampling some cake, and dancing in front of the Trevi fountain.

The first two photos showed Gomez in a yellow dress while Char sported a long green jacket.

Gomez has an incredible 343 million followers, so it’s no surprise that her post had already picked up nearly 3 million likes by the time of writing.

Selena Gomez’s ‘spirit animal’ also posted pics of their Italian vacation

Paulina also took to Instagram to share a series of pics from the vacation, some of which also featured Gomez.

The group of friends was portrayed as having fun on a boat and preparing some tasty Italian food, and there was also a video of the group indulging in some water sports on a banana boat.

She captioned the post, “oi vita mia,” meaning oh my life. It’s also the title of a song by Italian singer Pietra Montecorvino.

However, Selena Gomez has previously talked about her spirit animal, and it wasn’t Char. Way back in 2017, in a Twitter Q&A, she was asked what her spirit animal was, and she replied, “My little sister Gracie. She’s 4 and cooler than me.” But that’s ok. She’s totally allowed more than one.

On her birthday, Gomez posted another couple of pictures with another one of her best buddies, none other than Taylor Swift. She captioned the post, “30, nerdy and worthy.”

Selena Gomez discussed the future, but no plans to retire yet

After passing her 30th birthday milestone, Gomez recently reflected on her plans for the rest of her life. In a recent interview, she said that she hoped to get married and have children and hinted that she might retire from acting.

Thankfully, despite some hints at retirement, fans can expect the Only Murders In The Building actor to continue acting and singing in the foreseeable future.