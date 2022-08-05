Selena Gomez will ‘never stop’ making music despite hints at retiring 

Selena Gomez is not retiring from music, despite rumors to the contrary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Selena Gomez just turned 30, but fans shouldn’t expect a retirement party for the actress and songstress anytime soon.

Selena enjoys success in the Hulu series Only Murders In The Building featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Although the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress sees great success in acting, she isn’t hanging up her microphone.

A source spilled the tea to Hollywood Life and explained what was next for the Lose You to Love Me singer.

Selena just celebrated a milestone birthday and has a lot to express creatively. But she wants to engage in musical expressions on her terms, without pressure. The source explained Selena “really pours herself into every song she creates so it’s not an overnight process.”

As she passes another milestone, Selena “wants to put out music that says something and expresses where she’s at in life.”

Selena Gomez working on new music but taking her time

The source revealed, “But she’s also not going to rush when it comes to creating, she’s a perfectionist. Leaving her 20s behind has been a really big deal and it has inspired her to write songs.”

The source detailed Selena’s creative process and said, “When she gets inspired, she works on stuff, and she’s slowly but surely been creating stuff for her album, but there’s no set timeline for anything.”

Selena collaborated with Coldplay late last year for the song Let Somebody Go.

The source shared, “She’s really proud of the collab she did earlier this year with Coldplay, that was a dream come true because she’s always been such a huge fan so working with them was just incredible.”

Finally, Selena is finding balance in her career.

The source revealed, “She’s working on a few upcoming acting and producing projects that she is very proud of while making new music. She doesn’t want to have to choose one or the other.”

Selena Gomez talks music future with Vogue

Selena Gomez appeared on the April 2021 cover of Vogue and she discussed her new acting project, Only Murders In The Building, which is now in its second season.

Selena said, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.”

She continued, “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

Selena said, “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Some interpreted the interview to mean that Selena would retire from music, but that is not the case.

For now, Selena is focusing on her acting and award-winning Hulu show.