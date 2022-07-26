Taylor Swift helps bestie Selena Gomez celebrate 30

Taylor Swift helped Selena Gomez ring in her 30th birthday over the weekend. Pic credit: @selenagomez/Instagram

Nothing says “celebrity BFFs” quite like Taylor Swift cuddled up next to Selena Gomez to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The duo, who fans have nicknamed “Taylena,” have been flaunting their genuine friendship since its inception years ago.

Over the weekend, Selena shared a few snapshots in a charming outdoor location to commemorate her special day.

The first photo showed the Hands to Myself singer sitting next to an excited Taylor holding up a “3” and a “0” with her hands. Selena rocked a pleated, flowy white outfit, while Taylor was seen in a bohemian-style burnt orange dress.

The second snap recorded Selena mid-laugh while holding on to a wrapped present and birthday card. Taylor held a “thumbs up” to the camera and seemingly captured the candid moment herself.

“30, nerdy and worth,” Selena wrote in the caption.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are ‘friendship goals’

When it comes to staying close friends while both in the spotlight, Selena and Taylor have managed to showcase a true trust and appreciation for each other throughout the years.

In an interview with Ellen earlier on in her career, Selena said that she had originally met Taylor Swift while backstage at a Jonas Brothers concert. She furthered the details in a 2017 interview with KIIS FM UK, saying they both were dating one of the Jonas Brothers at the time.

“It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked, it was the best thing we got out of those relationships,” Selena said.

Since then, the bond between “Taylena” has been undoubtedly strong, especially through all their sightings together at awards shows and the two seen clearly supporting each other from the sidelines.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Taylor reciprocated the sentiment in regards to Selena’s loyalty.

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her,” she stated.

Selena Gomez’s thoughts on turning 30 this year

Along with sharing the special day with her celebrity bestie, Selena took time to reflect on all she was able to accomplish in her twenties.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared a black and white photo accompanied by a long caption to express her gratitude for every moment in her life thus far.

“My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way,” she wrote.

“I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you,” Selena continued.

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.”

Seems as if Selena is truly excited to start the next chapter of life ahead of her — especially with her pal T Swift by her side along the way.