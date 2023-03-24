Selena Gomez claims Hailey Bieber reached out to her about alleged death threats, and Hailey responds

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have reignited their feud, and you’ve surely already heard about it unless you’ve been living under a rock or your phone suffered an unfortunate incident.

Actually, there should be a clarification: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez fans have reignited their feud, to be more exact.

This was very apparent in the recent Instagram Story posted by Selena today when she claimed that Hailey had personally reached out to her and let her know that she was receiving death threats and constant negativity on social media.

Selena said, “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

She concluded with a message saying she has always advocated “kindness” and she really wants this “all to stop.” She ended the post with a red heart emoji.

Selena has long been an advocate for anti-bullying and, on several social media clips, has said she just wants kindness and peace.

Selena Gomez responded to the online hate directed at Hailey Bieber. Pic credit: @selenagomez/Instagram

Hailey Bieber responded to Selena Gomez’s social media statement

Just hours later, Hailey responded to Selena’s white flag with her own Instagram Story, thanking the Lose You to Love Me singer for speaking out.

Hailey began, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

Hailey went on to say the last few weeks have been really hard on everyone, and though social media can bring people together, moments like these only serve to “create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

She added that things can always be taken out of context and people need to be careful what they post, including herself.

She concluded her message by saying she thinks love will always win over negativity and we can always “meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Hailey Bieber responded to Selena Gomez’s call for peace on Instagram. Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Fans of Selena Gomez and Hailey have been at odds online

Fans of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been duking it out online ever since Justin Bieber married Hailey in 2018, just six months after his final breakup with Selena.

Since then, fans on each side have picked apart every single Instagram photo, TikTok video, and tweet, claiming it was shade against the other person.

Things appeared quiet for a while until recently when Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of Selena in a social media post after the singer apparently had an eyebrow lamination fail. Yes, the feud has apparently sunk to such low depths that even eyebrows are no longer safe.

In other news, Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik may be dating, so let the rumor mill start turning!