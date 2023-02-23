Kylie Jenner accused of throwing shade at Selena Gomez after losing top spot on Instagram

Fans of Selena Gomez aren’t happy with Kylie Jenner, accusing the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister of mocking the pop singer in a shady Instagram post – just as Selena overtook her as the platform’s most-followed woman.

The saga started on Tuesday, when Selena posted a video to her TikTok Story in which she joked about “accidentally” over-laminating her eyebrows.

Some three hours later, Kylie shared an eyebrow-forward selfie to her own Instagram Story, along with the text: “This was an accident ?????”

Soon after, the Kylie Cosmetics founder added a screenshot of herself and Hailey Bieber on FaceTime, with both zooming in on their eyebrows.

Especially given Selena and Hailey’s complicated history (more on that later), Selena’s fans were quick to accuse Kylie of throwing shade at the Same Old Love singer.

Many also noted the conspicuous timing of The Kardashians star’s posts, which came just before Selena officially dethroned Kylie as the most-followed woman on Instagram.

The makeup mogul now has 380 million followers on the platform to Selena’s 381 million.

Inside Selena Gomez and Jenner bestie Hailey Bieber’s complicated history

On social media, fans of Selena Gomez were quick to accuse the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister of malicious shade-throwing.

Some saw the inclusion of Kylie’s bestie Hailey Bieber as particularly pointed in light of their history.

Hailey is, of course, married to singer Justin Bieber, who famously dated Selena on-and-off for eight years.

The pop stars first met as teenagers in 2009, and made their public debut as a couple at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The pair were linked romantically as late as March 2018 – less than six months before Justin proposed to Hailey.

Since then, both Selena and Hailey have been targets of online hatred from one another’s fans.

In the fall of 2019, the Good for You singer even took to an Instagram Live to call for peace between the fandoms, telling her followers, “I do not stand for women tearing women down.”

Kylie Jenner defends shady Instagram Stories, says critics are ‘reaching’

In a now-viral TikTok video, one user acknowledged that they might be “reaching,” but said that Kylie’s Instagram Story posts “sure looked like” a dig at Selena.

In a second video, the same user doubled down, claiming that the makeup mogul had “one thousand percent” been shading Selena and calling the dis “very, very, very childish.”

In the comments section, many others agreed, with one slamming Kylie and Hailey for “giving high school vibes.”

But Kylie herself soon stepped in to clear her name, claiming in a comment that the original poster’s take had been a “reach.”

“No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” The Kardashians star wrote, accusing her critics of “making something out of nothing.”

“This is silly,” Kylie wrote.

