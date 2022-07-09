The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner shades social media user for lying about being in her home

Kylie shades TikTok user for lying about being in her home. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner put a popular TikTok user in his place after he claimed to have been on Kylie’s property.

The TikTok user claimed he had gotten a glimpse into Kylie’s home and even witnessed her son cry.

Kylie Jenner shades TikTok user who claimed to see inside her home

Popular TikTok user Pablo Tomayo recently shared a story with his over 400,000 followers about how he went to Kylie Jenner’s house to drop off an Instacart order.

The popular TikTok video now has over 2.5 million views and counting.

Pablo began his story by saying that the most random thing happened to him just when he thought Instacart was getting old. Pablo told his followers that he had received an Instacart order for one package of pepperoni, and as he approached the house, he believed it was Kylie Jenner’s house.

As he recalled the story, he said, “‘Wait; this house looks so familiar; why?’ Because my best friend Jordy showed me this house, and it’s Kylie Jenner’s house!”

Pablo then went on to say that he tried to verify that it was Kylie’s house by looking it up online and speaking with the assistant who let him enter the gates.

Pablo shared that the order was not under Kylie’s name and was under the name Ashton, who he assumed was one of Kylie’s assistants.

Pablo finished the story by saying he could walk the order to the door, past a “pathway with a river beneath it.” Pablo also claimed he could see inside the home, claiming that he may have even heard a cry from Kylie’s son.

@thisisntpablo I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭 ♬ original sound – Pablo Tamayo

Kylie quickly shut Pablo’s entire story down in one of her own TikTok videos, writing in the comments, “I did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??”

“No one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way, sorry. recipe coming soon lol.”

Kylie Jenner received support from her followers

With Kylie being adamant about the entire situation with Pablo being fake, her fans were beside her, ready to offer their support.

One fan hopped into the comment section of Kylie’s latest TikTok to share their support and say that they knew that Pablo was lying from the beginning.

The fan said, “Kylie I knew he was lyin from the get go bc in his vid before it ended it showed him handing the guy the bag at the gate. So why would he go through?”

Another fan commented under Kylie’s video and shared their suspicions about Pablo’s story.

The fan said, “Nah..this is why I don’t believe people who talk fast and are all hyper. Dude was lying the whole time lmfao.”

Kylie taking the time to address the problem was very unexpected; hopefully, Pablo has learned from the endeavor.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.