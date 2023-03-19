Hailey Bieber has recently been catching plenty of backlash as haters flood her comments with their opinions on her alleged feud with Selena Gomez.

This isn’t the first time Hailey and Selena have been pitted against one another.

Considering Selena’s nearly decade-long on again – off again relationship with Hailey’s current husband, pop star Justin Bieber, there have been several occasions where fans decided whether they were #TeamHailey or #TeamSelena.

However, this most recent uprising of haters stems from a theory that Hailey is consistently copying or outright stealing Selena’s content.

From sharing childhood stories to answering simple questions, some are wholly convinced that Hailey is a knock-off of Selena.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The ongoing battle is amplified by the comments online, and Hailey recently hinted that she’s not listening to the criticism she’s receiving. She’s also looking stunning while doing it.

Hailey Bieber seemingly shades her haters after being accused of copying Selena Gomez

Over on her Instagram, Hailey shared a carousel post that not only found her looking gorgeous in more subdued looks, but she also took just a moment to throw shade at her haters.

In the first shot, Hailey stands with her upper back against a white wall on what is likely an outer wall of her home.

She donned a black and white striped cropped turtleneck. The hem of the shirt landed just above her belly button. Hailey combined the simple top with low-rise jeans that cut across her hips.

Hailey went nearly makeup free for the selfie and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a bright red manicure.

The following picture featured Hailey lounging in a yard in a dark-colored bikini top and sporting a red New York Yankees ball cap.

The stunning model capped off the social media share with another angle of herself in the black and white striped top and finished it with a car selfie.

And while Hailey looked gorgeous in every shot, naturally, her post’s caption seemed to elude to her ongoing online drama.

Hailey simply captioned the post with an ear “👂🏼” emoji.

Hailey may be taking her drama in stride, but some Instagram users didn’t take lightly to her shade and told her so in the post’s comment section.

“Don’t dish whatcha can’t take boo,” wrote one user.

Another chimed in, “Losing followers everyday.”

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Others simply ensured Hailey saw whose side they were taking by sharing hashtags like #leaveselenaalone and #selenagomez.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey didn’t respond to any of her post’s comments.

Hailey teases new lip gloss flavors while promoting her Rhode skincare line

Hailey may be engrossed with the ongoing social media drama, but that hasn’t stopped her from growing her popular skincare line.

In a previous post to Instagram, Hailey informed her 49.3 million followers that there were new lip gloss flavors on the horizon in the coming months.

“a new flavor is coming next month 👀☀️,” she teased in the post’s caption.

Thankfully, several yummy flavors are already available, and they aren’t going anywhere.

“but for now,” she continued. “you can grab our salted caramel, watermelon, unscented, and lip trio now back in stock on rhodeskin.com.”