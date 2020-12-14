Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Sasha Obama trends again on Twitter: Celebs defend the former president’s daughter against critics


Sasha Obama, former President Barack Obama's daughter
Sasha Obama has appeared in multiple viral TikTok videos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sasha Obama is trending again on social media after a photo purporting to show the 19-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama surfaced online.

The photo, from an unknown source, shows a young woman dressed in a two-piece outfit. She wears a cowrie shell choker, necklaces, waist chains, and shows off long blue acrylic nails.

A man standing in the background appears to cast a discreet sideways glance at her.

While many social media users were convinced that the photo shows Sasha Obama attending a party, some expressed doubt, saying that while the young woman resembled Sasha Obama, there was no independent confirmation.

Reactions on social media

Despite questions that some social media users raised about the identity of the young woman in the photo, it went viral on Twitter, sparking a controversy.

Some social media users were critical of the behavior of the young woman in the photo, saying that she was too scantily dressed. But others, who assumed that the photo shows Sasha, came to her defense, saying that she was only a young woman “living her best life.”

Several celebrities, including the actress and comedian Akilah Hughes, actress Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and singer Aubrey O’Day also came to Sasha’s defense.

“Oh shut up about Sasha Obama, she’s young, free and harming nobody. Stop acting like it’s the President of The United States doing this,” Jameela Jamil tweeted. “She looks happy and she deserves to grow up expressing herself and having fun.”

 

Sasha Obama
Pic credit: @jameelajamil/Twitter

Sasha’s been showing off her dance moves on TikTok videos lately

Sasha has gone viral on multiple occasions on social media lately.  Although she does not have a TikTok or Instagram account, she is proving to be a social media star.

Earlier in the month, a TikTok video showing Sasha dancing to a rap tune went viral on multiple social media platforms. The video showed Sasha and a couple of friends dancing to rapper Popp Hunna’s hit rap tune Adderall (Corvette Corvette).

Another TikTok video purporting to show Sasha Obama and a group of friends dancing and lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s Said Sum remix (feat. the City Girls) also went viral earlier in October.

Sasha is a student at the University of Michigan

Sasha attended Sidwell Friends School in Bethesda, Maryland. She is currently studying at the University of Michigan.

Multiple media sources reported back in September that she was would be attending classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is clear from her recent appearances in viral TikTok videos that she’s been spending a lot of time hanging out with friends.

