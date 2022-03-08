Russell Wilson surprised wife Ciara, asked for ‘more babies’ before Denver Broncos trade

Before Russell Wilson got traded to the Broncos, he asked his wife Ciara for “more babies.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Days ahead of the monumental Denver Broncos trade, quarterback Russell Wilson made headlines as he popped the question to his wife. However, it wasn’t to renew their marriage vows.

Instead, the former Seattle Seahawks star asked Ciara if they could have some more children together to build their family even more.

The cute moment arrived courtesy of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with Ciara filling in as a guest host for Ellen as Wilson decided to surprise his wife.

Russell Wilson asks wife Ciara for ‘more babies’

When her husband Russell Wilson showed up on set for Ciara’s Ellen hosting gig, she admitted it made her “nervous” with him there. However, Russ said he was about to make her more nervous.

The former Super Bowl champ, dressed stylishly in all white, got down on one knee and said he had a “serious question” for his wife.

“Can we have more babies?” he said as Ciara and the audience laughed. “Just give me one more.”

Ciara told Russ they’ll need a little more time before they “get there,” adding she thought he was proposing marriage again.

“Yes, as you said, we do have our three beautiful babies,” Ciara said, adding, “I love seeing you in daddy mode. It’s the cutest thing.”

She gushed about seeing him with their daughter Sienna, with Ciara admitting, “I’m a daddy’s girl.”

The topic switched over to discussing that despite her and Russ having some things in common, they also have some differences. Ciara mentioned her husband gets up at 4 a.m. to work out, something her “mommy brain” can’t even comprehend.

Russell Wilson and Ciara share three kids currently. They had daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017, followed by son Win Harrison Wilson in 2020. Ciara also had a son Future Zahir Wilburn with rapper Future in 2014, to whom she was formerly engaged.

It seems Russ wants more babies to be part of their growing family and based on recent news, they’ll be growing up in a brand new area.

Russell Wilson traded to Denver Broncos

While the Russell Wilson and Ciara video from Ellen arrived on Monday, news of a Denver Broncos trade came on Tuesday, sending the nine-time Pro Bowler to a new team.

According to ESPN, the Russell Wilson trade package is big as the Seattle Seahawks will receive quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

In exchange, the Broncos get the Super Bowl-winning QB and a fourth-round pick. This trade gives Denver another star quarterback, with Wilson following in the footsteps of Peyton Manning. He retired as a member of the Broncos in 2016 after leading them to Super Bowl win the year prior, the second of his career.

Per ESPN’s report, Wilson will need to pass a physical before the trade, which can’t be officially announced until Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, when the 2022 NFL calendar year starts.

Wilson, who the Seattle Seahawks drafted in 2012, led the franchise to their only Super Bowl win in 2014. Ironically, that was a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos featuring 2013 NFL MVP Peyton Manning.

For his career, Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards passing and 292 touchdowns in 158 games played. He’s been selected for nine Pro Bowls. Now he’ll look to add to his football legacy with the Broncos and maybe add more babies to the family with Ciara to enjoy that legacy.