Royal Family members want Queen to ‘disown’ Prince Harry, royal biographer claims

Some Royal Family members want the Queen to “disown” Prince Harry, a royal biographer has claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Some members of the Royal Family reportedly want the Queen to “disown” Harry following revelations that he plans to publish a tell-all book in 2022, a royal expert has claimed.

Responding to a comment by one of her YouTube channel viewers, royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell claimed that “various members” of the Royal Family, Palace aides, and some politicians believe the Queen should “disown” Harry.

“You think the Queen should disown him? I’ve got news for you,” Lady Campbell said (see YouTube video below). “Various members of the Royal Family, various aristocrats, various courtiers, several people at the palace… all agree.”

“People have a lot of respect for and affection for the Queen,” she continued. “Nobody likes seeing an old woman being tormented the way she is being tormented by her supposed beloved grandson.”

Campbell, who is the author of Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, told her viewers that while many have called for the Queen to strip Harry of his royal titles, the issue was not “simple and as straightforward as you might think.”

Harry plans to release a ‘tell-all’ book in 2022

The latest comment by Lady Campbell comes after the Duke of Sussex announced on July 19 that he’s signed a deal with Random House publishers to publish his memoirs in 2022.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry said in a statement published on his Archewell website.

Harry is believed to have received an advance payment of about $20 million for his tell-all memoir. However, the statement on Harry’s Archewell website said he plans to donate proceeds to charity.

Harry denies allegation he’s waiting for Queen to die before publishing second book

The Daily Mail claimed in a report that Harry’s deal covers four books and that the second of the books will not be published until after the Queen’s death.

Meghan will also reportedly publish a “wellness guide” as part of the deal with Random House.

However, Harry has denied the report that he is waiting for the Queen to pass away before publishing a second book.

Queen stripped Harry and Meghan of royal patronages

Lady Campbell’s allegation that some royals want the Queen to “disown” Prince Harry comes after the monarch stripped Harry and Meghan of their royal roles and patronages.

The royal roles and patronages that Harry and Meghan were stripped of included Harry’s title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Monsters & Critics reported.

Meghan was also stripped of her Royal National Theatre patronage and her position as vice-president of the Commonwealth Trust.

However, royal watchers believe that the Queen is unlikely to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles, including their HRH and Duke/Duchess titles.