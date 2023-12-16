Royal family fans want to know why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids were left out of annual Christmas card

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been in the media this week with wins and losses.

Meghan Markle made news because she was not picked up for a spot with Dior. She missed the mark, and an actress who portrays a royal got the gig.

Meg Bellamy, the actress who plays a young Kate Middleton in The Crown, is the new face of the fashion house Dior.

And then, Prince Harry both won and lost in the United Kingdom High Courts this week. His partial win came today, with Justice Timothy Fancourt awarding the prince 440,000 pounds (US$540,000) and declaring that his phone was hacked.

Prince Harry suffered a loss earlier this month when another judge, Sir Matthew James Nicklin FRSA, ordered him to pay legal fees in another lawsuit.

Prince Harry must pay £48,447 (US$60,850) in costs to Associated Newspapers Limited by December 29, 2023.

Now, another scandal may be brewing for the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post their Christmas card, and fans are questioning it

A fan, @dukeandduchessofsussexdaily, of the royal couple posted Harry and Meghan’s card on Instagram and, in the caption, explained, “The greeting was sent via email on behalf of their Archewell organization.”

The Christmas card wishes everyone a “Happy Holiday Season” and does not include the word Christmas or family anywhere. The card has no photographs of the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

A sampling of posts from social media shows that people are noticing and questioning the decision to leave the children off this card this year.

A user, @makaalajordan, says in part, “There is NO WAY that they would not show off two cute kids if they COULD.” And @calamity911 told of the couple themselves, “They’re probably looking up at images of themselves on a screen,” in a testament to their narcissism.

Another @TexasWildRose called the act of not putting the children on a Christmas card is “just plain weird.”

Fans of Harry and Meghan post on X. Pic credit: @makaalajordan/calamity911/@TexasWildRed/X

User @really_real22 called the situation “just bizarre” and said, “Most people are proud to include their kids AT LEAST on Xmas cards once a year-but #HarryandMeghan? Nah.”

A fan of the royals posting on X. Pic credit: @really_real22/X

A final fan, @keenfamily, stated what most are saying, “And no children.”

Where are the children?

A fan of Harry and Meghan comments on them leaving the kids out of their holiday card. Pic credit: @keenfamily/X

Harry and Meghan’s charity, The Archewell Foundation, is struggling as well

Harry and Meghan released the impact report for their charity — The Archewell Foundation — and things are glum with low donations.

And the couple is being criticized for releasing a new video on The Archewell Foundation’s website.

Per The Daily Mail, the royal couple released their video hours after Kate Middleton’s video of her and her children donating items to a baby bank in the United Kingdom.

The video dropping right after Kate’s could be seen as a slight on her charitable donations and a way of diverting attention away from them.

Fox Business has reported that Harry and Meghan’s charity has seen an $11 million drop in donations compared to the year before. The tax filing for the year 2022 shows that only $2 million was donated to their charity.