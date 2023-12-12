Meghan Markle snubbed by Dior for a Kate Middleton actress

Christian Dior launched his first collection in 1947, named the “New Look.” It has been a royal family favorite since the late Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Princess Margaret’s 21st birthday dress was a Dior, according to Newsweek. Since then, each generation of royal women has worn Dior.

Queen Elizabeth had her Coronation gown, the “Hartnell Dress,” made in an alliance between Dior and British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell.

Most recently, Queen Camilla wore Coutre Dior for her state visit to France with King Charles.

A few months back, rumors started to pop up that Meghan Markle would sign on as the face of Dior. She ticks all the boxes: beauty, fame, and a royal connection.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, was even working on deals for Meghan behind the scenes.

Dior is not signing Meghan; instead goes in a similar direction

Despite the circulated rumors, the Telegraph has reported that Meghan denies there is a deal with Dior. Women’s Wear Daily reports that a Dior spokesperson has confirmed that the “reports are unfounded, stressing there have been no contract negotiations or recent contact with Markle.”

Instead, Dior has signed the actress who plays a young Kate Middleton in The Crown, Meg Bellamy. Elaine Murphy of Creativebrief sat with Annabelle Lane and spoke about Dior’s choice of Meg Bellamy.

Annabelle explained, “Shy of partnering with Kate Middleton herself, Meg is going to be the next best thing as people will associate with Kate Middleton.”

It is a case of if they cannot have “The Royal,” then the actress that plays one is a great choice instead.

This news is undoubtedly a strange turn of events. Netflix develops The Crown, and Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, has been called a hypocrite for sticking with his Netflix deal even with them promoting The Crown.

Rumors are circulating that Meghan’s talent agency is ready to drop her over Endgame

Omid Scobie’s Endgame book is not an excellent look for Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. Reports have come out that Omid has worked with Meghan and Harry to gather information for his book. He has denied being “Meg’s Pal,” as he is called.

Royal expert Angela Levin has told the New York Post that Meghan’s talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME), is “horrified” about what Endgame can do to Meghan’s reputation.

WME signed Meghan in April this year and has worked tirelessly to fix her damaged reputation, but could be on the brink of dropping her.

Angela Levin continues, “Meghan needs to be very careful. A lot of people have dropped her. The agency has told her to ‘stop moaning’ because people are ‘getting fed up’ with it.”