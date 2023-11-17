Prince Harry a hypocrite for standing by Netflix as they air The Crown?

Just months after leaving The Firm, as the royal family is apt to be called within its confines, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan abruptly changed careers and became television producers.

They created a production company named Archewell Productions. They aim to “produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires.”

Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020. This produced the highest debuted docuseries in Netflix history with Harry and Meghan.

This deal goes through 2025 and includes several projects, including the Harry and Meghan docuseries, another series titled Live to Lead, and Heart of Invictus.

The couple entered a multimillion-dollar Spotify deal with their Archewell Producation company around the same time.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This deal, however, did not fare as well as Netflix. Spotify parted ways with Harry and Meghan amid some controversy. The couple and the streaming platform said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Netflix and the Royal Family is not an ideal marriage

Netflix has released five seasons of the hit show The Crown. This series details the royals, from King George VI to Queen Elizabeth and their families. Season 6 is streaming the first half now, with the latter half still to come.

The show is a controversial subject for some. The first seasons were far enough into history to be enjoyable as a story. The closer the show gets to present times and figures that people have firsthand memories of, the more upset some viewers have become.

As reported on Monsters and Critics, the show’s sixth season will portray Diana, Princess of Wales, in an open casket with actress Elizabeth Debicki as the deceased.

The royal family is understandably upset with Netflix and the show The Crown. It is reported that Prince Philip wanted to sue over the issue. Royal insider Natalie Oliveri disclosed that the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles were angered over the deal.

Even with all this hate between Netflix and the royals, Prince Harry keeps his Netflix deal alive. It is contended that this makes him a hypocrite.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun, “Harry is being hugely hypocritical in this way as he works for Netflix.”

The scenes showing his mother are enough to make anyone break ties with a company such as Netflix.

Fans post reviews of The Crown

The Netflix series The Crown posted a trailer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Crown Season 6, Part 1. Now streaming 👑 pic.twitter.com/OuMbLDKg3P — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 16, 2023

Viewers are watching the first half of Season 6 now and have opinions.

User @bells_lena said, “Just finished all 4 episodes and omg it was amazingly done. I was laughing and crying throughout it, I cannot wait for the second part of this season!”

Then @iammakeupjunkie started, “Having to relive the death of Princess Diana was excruciating.”

One final glimpse at fans’ sentiments, @SusanQualls20 shared, in part, “‘All one wants is for that girl to find peace’ said Queen Elizabeth, NEVER!”

Fans share opinions on The Crown. Pic credit: @bells_lena/@iammakeupjunkie/@SusanQualls20/X

Perhaps once the final season of The Crown airs in its entirety, the royal family can all find peace.

The Crown is streaming on Netflix.