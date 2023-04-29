The Crown Season 6: First photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed ahead of final season

The Crown inches closer to the present day with its sixth and final season with a first look at a young Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The fifth season was released in November last year and featured 10 episodes, as with all previous seasons.

Ed McVey, who is making his on-screen debut, and Meg Bellamy will portray the Prince and Princess of Wales in the upcoming series that will follow their love story, which started when they were both students at St. Andrews University in Scotland.

Netflix shared three photos from The Crown and a behind-the-scenes snap of McVey and Bellamy.

In one photo, young William and Kate are seen holding hands. The second photo is of William sitting down and looking engaged in a conversation, and the third share is a closeup of Kate in a class.

Previously, the production budget of The Crown has been reported to be $260 million, which makes the series one of the most expensive series ever produced.

Plus a behind-the-scenes bonus from filming in St. Andrews, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/4h8HUhJOC9 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) April 27, 2023

The BTS snap is taken at Northpoint Cafe in St. Andrews, where William and Kate are rumored to have met.

Who is returning in The Crown Season 6?

Due to the shifts in the timeline, the cast of The Crown has changed several times over the five seasons. Three actresses have portrayed Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, and Princess Margaret.

Imelda Staunton will return in her role as Queen Elizabeth II.

Other cast members returning include Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne.

Bertie Carvel returns as Tony Blair, as will Salim Daw as Mohamed al-Fayed and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Rufus Kampa will also portray William in the early episodes, while Fflyn Edwards will play Prince Harry, with Luther Ford taking over as the season progresses.

The final season of The Crown is set to return later this year.

Although Netflix has not officially announced the release date, the series has consistently premiered in November, with Season 2 being the exception when it premiered in December.

As for the plot, the series follows the events of the British royal family.

However, it’s been increasingly criticized for historical inaccuracies, particularly concerning the fourth and fifth seasons.

Many associates of the royal family have slammed the series for fictionalizing events. Political figures, including former Prime Minister John Major, criticized the series, as did Tony Blair via a spokesperson.